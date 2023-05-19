Aston Villa have been linked with a host of players ahead of the summer transfer window, as Unai Emery’s first season nears a close.

The Villans have seen a complete change since the Spaniard took charge in October, going from an underperforming side to one with European football still in their grasp with two games to go.

Since arriving at Villa Park, the 51-year-old has transformed a number of areas of the club, most importantly getting his team firing and being a luring figure ahead of the transfer window this summer.

The four-time Europa League winner’s influence is already evident, with a number of players from both his former club and La Liga speculated to join his project in the Midlands.

What’s the latest on Marco Asensio to Villa?

Earlier this month, it was reported by The Athletic that Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio was a target for Emery to bring to Villa Park on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in Madrid this summer, sparking rumours of his potential exit on a free transfer.

It has since been reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano that the Spaniard’s priority is to extend with Los Blancos, with interest remaining from clubs in both England and Italy.

What can Marco Asensio bring to Villa?

Signing for Real Madrid at the age of 19 signifies a hot prospect in Europe more than any other indicators, take Martin Odegaard who signed at the Bernabeu at just 16-years-old.

During his rise to fame, Asensio has made 283 appearances for Madrid and has an extensive honours list to his name, including three Champions League wins.

Sealing the deal for a player that’s won so much could be culture-changing at Villa, and a sign of changing tides as the club showcases its pull for talent.

More importantly, on the field, the Palma de Mallorca-born star could be revolutionary for Emery’s plans.

Once raved as having the capacity to be “world-class” by previous national-team manager Vincente del Bosque, the 27-year-old has been one of Europe’s most threatening forwards over the past year, as highlighted by FBref.

The Spaniard has been short of minutes this campaign following the rise of Rodrygo, however, has made his time count, averaging 0.65 non-penalty goals per 90, the highest across Europe’s top five leagues in his position.

Likened to “unbelievable” Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah, the Madrid forward is similar in his playing style to the Egyptian that has dominated the Premier League, as shown through his directness on the ball, averaging 4.85 shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref, who also compare his statistical profile to that of the 30-year-old sensation.

Emery could therefore land his own version of Salah in the £118k-per-week dynamo, not just through his raw talent, but the manager’s track record in utilising and squeezing the best out of his wide players in the past - take Bukayo Saka as an example.

The potential move could change the entire outlook of Villa’s 2023/24 campaign, with an accomplished star seeing Villa Park as a suitable place to continue his game and influence the Premier League.

With the winger hoping to renew in Madrid and no official progression in talks surrounding a contract, only time will tell if the Spaniard will arrive in the Midlands this summer.