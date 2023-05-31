Aston Villa are reportedly edging closer to securing the summer signing of a Real Madrid ace, as the club have submitted a bid for the star.

Unai Emery has enforced good times on and off the pitch for Villa since his arrival, with the club sealing European football next season and links to some of the best players in the continent.

Not many could have predicted the journey the Spaniard would take the Midlands club on so early in their relationship, however, the early transfer activity surrounding Villa Park suggests the best is yet to come.

What’s the latest on Marco Asensio to Aston Villa?

As reported by Fabrizio Romano yesterday, Villa have “submitted” an opening bid for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio, with negotiations ongoing.

It’s said that the club are “pushing” the 27-year-old for an answer, with other clubs swarming the Spaniard.

French giants PSG and unnamed Italian clubs are also monitoring the forward’s movements ahead of the window.

What could Marco Asensio bring to Aston Villa?

The £118k-per-week ace has 15 goal contributions in just 12 starts in La Liga this season, scoring nine goals and recording six assists, as per Sofascore.

It’s been a difficult time for the Spaniard since the emergence of Rodrygo, who has occupied the right wing, however as shown through his numbers, the Palma de Mallorca-born ace doesn’t need time to produce his best.

With an average of 0.62 non-penalty goals per 90, Asensio ranks among the best 1% of players in Europe’s top five leagues in comparison to those in his position for goal frequency - as per FBref.

Hailed as “incredible” by journalist Liam Canning, the 27-year-old continues to operate at the highest level, despite not being granted the game time he desires.

With his contract expiring this summer, the Spaniard could offer a reel of attributes to take Emery’s Villa squad to the next level, with his aura alone potentially being a point of inspiration in the dressing room.

The three-time Champions League winner has played with some of the greatest talents in world football throughout his eight-year stay in the Spanish capital, adapting and working around some intricate playing styles in his career.

Lauded as “extraordinary” by Carlo Ancelotti, the forward has many impressive elements to his game, including his passing ability and vision that has seen him gel into one of the world's greatest teams.

When playing at such a dominant level, a player is able to mould their game style to those around them, which is what the winger could do at Villa Park with talisman Ollie Watkins.

Averaging 0.36 assists per 90, the forward ranks in the top 8% in Europe for his efficiency in setting up goals, to put such numbers into comparison to those similar to him in the Premier League, Mo Salah averages 0.32 assists per 90 at Liverpool - as per FBref.

Playing alongside Karim Benzema, a seasoned goal-scorer and Ballon d’Or winner, Asensio knows how to accommodate a powerhouse leading the attack, and could shift some inspiration to the Englishman to increase his goal tally to 15 and beyond next campaign.

Villa’s most prominent creator when looking at the team sheet is Emiliano Buendia, who in the central attacking midfield role has recorded just two assists in 27 starts in claret and blue this season, depriving Watkins of additional chances. Thus, the arrival of an immense playmaker such as the Spaniard would only be good news for the Villans forward.

There are endless possibilities to explore regarding the Spaniard’s impact at Villa Park, however with no deal confirmed as of yet, it will be a hopeful waiting game to see if Emery can lure his man to the Midlands.