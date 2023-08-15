Aston Villa are in negotiations regarding a deal to sign Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna, but a new report has revealed that an offer is yet to have been submitted.

Where is Marcos Acuna from?

Acuna was originally born in Zapala, Argentina, but made the move to Spain when he joined Sevilla from Sporting CP back in 2020, and last season, he was a regular feature of Jose Luis Mendilibar’s first team having started 21 games in La Liga.

Despite still having another two years to run on his contract, the left-back firmly established himself as the overall second best-performing player at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium during the previous campaign with a WhoScored match rating of 6.78 which alerted Unai Emery, but it’s not the first time that he’s been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Back in December 2022, NSWE were credited with an admiration for the 31-year-old who the boss was reportedly “captivated” by, and whilst a deal failed to come to fruition in January, it sounds like chiefs are in the process of taking a second bite of the cherry if the following updates are to be believed.

Are Aston Villa signing Marcos Acuna?

According to Spanish reports (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa are "interested" in Acuna once again and there have already been "contacts betweeen all parties", supposedly including Sevilla, to discuss a summer swoop.

Monchi, who used to work at his target's club, has approached his old stomping ground, alongside the player's representatives, to present the project, so the defender is "aware" that he could be completing a move to the Midlands.

The Telegraph's John Percy has also since confirmed these claims by stating that the club are indeed working on a deal.

Did Marcos Acuna win the World Cup?

Acuna was indeed a member of Argentina’s squad that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which just shows the calibre of player he is, therefore, if Aston Villa successfully manage to get a move wrapped up in the final couple of weeks of the window, it would be a huge coup considering the impact he makes at both ends of the pitch.

The Eleven Talent Group client, who pockets £48k-per-week, last season won 36 out of his 57 tackles which was the highest success rate throughout the whole of his squad, via FBRef, but he was just as much, if not more of a threat when bursting down the flank.

Sevilla’s left-footed gem whipped 147 crosses into the opposition’s penalty area which again was more than any of his fellow teammates, and this attacking mindset saw him provide four assists and score three goals across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Emery will know that Acuna isn’t getting any younger at 31, but having been dubbed a “star man” by journalist Josh Bunting, he can still positively contribute so much so this is a deal that chiefs need to continue pursuing in order to get it over the line before September 1st.