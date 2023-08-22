Aston Villa have “stalled” in talks to sign Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna, but a reliable journalist has revealed that a deal has not yet completely been ruled out.

What position does Marcos Acuna play?

Acuna is primarily a left-back who has plied his trade at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium since 2020 having moved there from Sporting CP, and last season, he was a standout star during his 21 La Liga starts under Jose Luis Mendilibar.

The Argentina international firmly established himself as the Spanish outfit’s overall second top-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 6.78, so despite still having another two years remaining on his contract, there’s a chance he could be on the move having caught the eye of Unai Emery in the Midlands.

According to reports, NSWE have already held contact with all parties regarding a swoop for the 31-year-old, with The Telegraph’s John Percy confirming that a deal is being worked on.

Football Insider later shared that the veteran had agreed personal terms over a move to the Premier League, and even though talks had continued, a switch might not be as advanced as initially imagined.

Are Aston Villa signing Marcos Acuna?

Taking to X, Rudy Galetti revealed that Aston Villa have been paused in their approach for Acuna by Sevilla who are now having second thoughts over letting him leave for the top-flight in England in a setback for Emery and Villa.

“Talks between #AstonVilla and #Sevilla for Marcos #Acuna is stalled in this moment. The [Spanish] club is not so convinced to let the [Argentina] player go: internal evaluations in progress to decide if stay in the negotiation or definitely close the door.”

Aston Villa having to halt their pursuit of Acuna will come as a setback to Emery, but with the defender having been hailed a “star man” by journalist Josh Bunting, the boss shouldn’t give up on his goal of reaching an agreement before the transfer deadline on September 1st.

The Zapala native, who is naturally left-footed, last season won 36 out of his 57 tackles made in La Liga which was the highest success rate throughout the whole of his squad, via FBRef, so loves to get stuck into challenges, but he’s also capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch.

Sevilla’s £47k-per-week earner clocked up seven goal contributions (four assists and three goals) across all competitions and whipped 147 crosses into the opposition’s box, again more than any of his fellow teammates, representing his desire to create chances in the final third.

Finally, Acuna, who has the versatility to operate in seven different positions over the grass, already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the top level having secured seven trophies for both club and country since the start of his career, including the 2022 World Cup, so he would be able to match the winning mentality of the squad at Villa Park, but by the looks of things, a move to England isn't guaranteed at this moment in time.