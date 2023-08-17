Highlights

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could look to add an experienced La Liga full-back to the ranks at Villa Park and he is known to 'appreciate' his qualities, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

The Villans have added some star quality to their side in the transfer window after completing deals for Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby and more exciting arrivals could land in the West Midlands before the close of play in the market.

According to The Guardian, Galatasaray attacker Nicolo Zaniolo is in the sights of Aston Villa and is reportedly open to a move to Villa Park after Argentinian playmaker Emi Buendia was ruled out with a serious injury.

Galatasaray will sell Zaniolo if they receive a fair fee for the Italy international; however, Tuttosport claim that any deal involving the former Roma star will be on a loan agreement.

Taking to Twitter X, Italian transfer expert Romano delivered an update on Aston Villa's pursuit of Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna, stating: "Aston Villa want Marcos Acuna deal to be sealed today as new round of talks is expected to agree terms with Sevilla; personal terms already in place. Borna Sosa remains priority option for Sevilla as new LB if Acuna leaves."

£49k-a-week earner Acuna has already made two appearances this term and notched an assist in Sevilla's UEFA Super Cup final clash against Manchester City, which they eventually lost on penalties to the Champions League holders.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano gave some further insight into Aston Villa's admiration towards Acuna as they aim to secure his signature.

Romano stated: “More than a winger, now I would keep an eye on full-backs because I always told you they were looking for full-backs.

“Marcos Acuna from Sevilla is a name they are considering. It also depends on the cost, as it's never easy to sign players from Sevilla. But Acuna is a player they appreciate, and Monchi knows him very well.

“So, there is an internal conversation about the next targets, but the next one will be Zaniolo.”

What next for Aston Villa?

Aston Villa face Everton this Sunday at home as they look to lay claim to their first three points of the Premier League campaign following a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United on the opening day of the season.

Villans boss Emery will also have to do without the services of experienced central defender Tyrone Mings for a period of time after the England international sustained a 'serious knee injury' in their heavy loss at St James' Park, as per Sky Sports.

FootballTransfers claim that Mings' injury could open the door for Aston Villa to make a surprise move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and it is claimed by the outlet that 'enquiries' have already been made to see if they can prize the 30-year-old away from Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are known to be admirers of Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara amid their ongoing quest to acquire a central midfielder.