Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna, with news from Spain providing an update on the Premier League side’s chase for further reinforcements.

After an impressive spell of activity in the transfer window, Unai Emery was dealt a triple hammer blow coming in the form of extensive injuries to two key players and a harrowing opening day defeat.

With Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings out of action for the foreseeable future, the Spaniard will be forced to re-enter the market to bolster his side once more in areas beyond just covering for the absent duo.

Could Aston Villa sign Marcos Acuna?

Away from the injury blows Villa have been linked to LaLiga left-back, Acuna by journalist Matteo Moretto.

Read the latest Aston Villa transfer news HERE...

Moretto stated the interest, as well as claiming that there are ‘contacts between all parties involved’ regarding the potential move.

Valued around €11.5m (£10m) by FootballTransfers, Villa could land themselves a bargain for a defender with a host of experience in playing among Europe's elite.

How good is Marcos Acuna?

Having been lauded as “huge” by journalist Ignacio Raposo during Argentina’s crucial World Cup quarter-final win over the Netherlands, Acuna could be a strong name for Emery and president of football operations Monchi to chase this window.

At 31-years-old, the Argentine has secured almost 400 domestic appearances during his career, playing in his homeland, Portugal and Spain over the span of 12 years, via Transfermarkt.

With 53 caps for his country, the versatile defender made seven appearances on the road to claiming the World Cup in 2022, including playing 56 minutes in the final in a more advanced left midfielder position.

The versatility of the Sevilla gem’s game makes him a valuable asset to have in a squad, with the ability to play on both sides as a full-back and as a wide midfielder, contributing goals and assists as well as being defensively reliable.

Throughout his career, the 31-year-old has netted 34 goals and registered 63 assists, showcasing just what he could bring to Villa Park on the left side.

Deployed at left-back on the opening day was Lucas Digne, a full-back that was speculated to depart the Midlands this summer.

The Frenchman was blasted by writer Alex Berwick for “ball-watching” during their 5-1 thrashing to Newcastle United, making claims for his future at Villa Park even more dubious.

In hiring Acuna, Emery could find a perfect replacement for Digne, with the Argentine performing at a higher level on average to the 30-year-old in their respective 2022/23 league campaigns.

As per FBref, the Sevilla marvel averaged 2.68 tackles per 90 in LaLiga to the Frenchman’s 1.80 in the Premier League, as well as posing as a bigger threat progressively in areas that could benefit Emery’s style of play.

The reported target recorded an average of 4.80 progressive passes and 2.31 progressive carries per 90 for the Spanish side last season, as well as providing an impressive 1.79 key passes per 90.

Digne fell short in all decimals to Acuna last term, averaging 3.42 progressive passes, 1.74 progressive carries and 1.08 key passes per 90 in the Premier League, via FBref, communicating just how much of an upgrade Villa could acquire this summer.

It’s integral for the Villans to bounce back after such humiliation on the opening day, however, Monchi could take the heat away from Emery and co's first result of the season by securing the impressive and experienced talents of Acuna.