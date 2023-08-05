Aston Villa are reportedly in the race to sign Santos sensation Marcos Leonardo, as Unai Emery weighs up his options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Villans have seen a total reshuffle on their path to progression since the Spaniard took charge last winter, and after a successful summer window so far, the Midlands side could still strengthen their squad further.

Could Aston Villa sign Marcos Leonardo?

As reported by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio earlier this week, Villa have emerged as one of the clubs eyeing a move for in-demand striker, Leonardo.

The Brazilian is said to be of interest to a host of clubs in Europe, with the Villans, Nottingham Forest and Roma named by Di Marzio.

The Italian giants are said to have priority over the 20-year-old, however the journalist has since revealed that the Serie A side have stalled their pursuit due to payment methods.

Villa could still be in the mix to swoop for the Santos forward, who is valued at around €21m (£18m) by Football Transfers.

How good is Marcos Leonardo?

Lauded as a “special talent” by South American football expert Nathan Joyes, the 20-year-old has been tipped to make a move to Europe this summer after an explosive season in Brazil.

In the 2023 Brazilian Serie A, the striker has netted six goals and registered two assists in 12 appearances for Santos, showcasing his prolific nature in front of goal.

The youngster has worked his way through the ranks at Santos, graduating to the senior team back in 2020 from the U19 set-up.

While his form for his club has been impressive, the Itapetinga-born gem has excelled on the U20 world stage beside his domestic success this year, shining at the U20 World Cup for his country.

In five appearances in the tournament, the forward scored five goals and registered a single assist to cement himself as one of his country’s most promising talents, via Sofascore.

For Villa, capturing the young gem could give Emery an added outlet in the goal scoring department, and a rising star to nurture at Villa Park with a player that has experience playing in a senior league at such an early stage of his career.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Villans have opted to sign a young striker from outside of the Premier League, with the potential move having the feel of the club’s capture of Christian Benteke.

Signed in 2012 from Genk, 21-year-old Benteke was recruited by Paul Lambert in a move that left the manager having to defend his decision to sign the unknown young talent.

The Midlands side quickly became accustomed to the Belgian’s talents, after he netted 19 goals in his debut season in the Premier League, where he went on to score 42 goals in 89 league appearances in claret and blue.

A clinical and crucial element to Villa’s side at the time, the £7m move turned out to be a bargain for the youngster, who called it quits on his career in England with 280 Premier League appearances under his belt for various clubs.

Emery could follow the past success of the Villans in recruiting the young forward, in the hope that Leonardo could have a similar effect on his side that Benteke fulfilled in years prior to his reign.