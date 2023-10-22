Aston Villa are back in action this afternoon, as the Villans host in-form West Ham United at Villa Park in matchweek nine of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Only two points separate the two sides, who have both started the campaign in fine form, making this afternoon’s affair one to watch in the Midlands.

After being held to a 1-1 draw at Molineux prior to the international break, Unai Emery will be eager to see his squad pick up three points against the Hammers, although claiming the win will be far from easy.

What is the latest Aston Villa team news against West Ham?

After the well-fought draw against Wolves last time out, Emery’s side will hope to return to winning ways, which could be made easier with no fresh injury concerns.

In his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard confirmed that Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey remain absent from the squad as they continue to push for fitness, while long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia are also far from a return to action.

With the Villans set to be back in action in the Europa Conference League next week, there may be some consideration for rotation in the squad, particularly due to the current situation regarding Nicolo Zaniolo.

While the club have confirmed that the Italian, who is being investigated due to betting breaches, will be in the squad to face the Hammers, there is no guarantee that he will start the game given the drama unfolding off the pitch for the 24-year-old.

With all factors in mind, Emery may be prompted to demote the playmaker to the bench, which could open a door for one of Villa’s most exciting players on his day, with a figure that could damage the well-structured West Ham back line.

Should Leon Bailey start against West Ham?

During his pre-match press conference, Emery was full of praise for this afternoon’s opposition, admitting that it’s “always difficult” to beat the Hammers.

Adding another threat to the flank could administer further danger to West Ham’s back line, and Leon Bailey could be the one to deal such a blow.

The Jamaican has started just two Premier League games this season, however has still had time to showcase his threat, scoring two goals and recording one assist in a total of six appearances.

A reshuffle in the middle of the park could be sanctioned to allow Bailey to occupy his favoured right-wing role, which could prevail to be a strong move considering the danger he poses when in possession going forward.

Last season, the 26-year-old averaged an impressive 3.89 progressive carries per 90 in the Premier League, as well as attempting 5.08 take-ons per 90, to highlight his direct trajectory when on the flank, via FBref.

Once lauded as “electric” by journalist Matt Maher, Bailey could threaten the wide channels against Moyes' men, who enjoy attacking in pairs on the wings, which could free up some space for the £100k-per-week Jamaican to exploit due to his strength in possession.

Emery will have a host of decisions to make ahead of the fixture with the knowledge that whatever team he decides to play, the fixture is poised to be a thriller.