Aston Villa return to action in the UEFA Conference League this week, as Unai Emery’s side hope to push closer to confirming their progression into the next round.

In their first inclusion in European competition in 13 years, the Villans will be eager to get back to winning ways, after suffering their first Premier League defeat in six games against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

On Thursday, Villa welcome AZ Alkmaar to Villa Park, with the opposition destined to feel somewhat reluctant to attend the fixture after being dealt a 4-1 defeat at home to Emery’s side in the last round of games in Group E.

It’s a must-win game for the Midlands club, who currently sit second in the group table narrowly behind Legia Warsaw but level on points, with AZ and Zrinjski also level on points to split the group with all to play for.

Despite the importance of the game, Emery is expected to make some changes with the Premier League clash with Fulham pending later in the week. Here’s the predicted lineup for their battle with AZ on Thursday...

1 GK - Emiliano Martinez

The recently crowned best goalkeeper of 2023, Emiliano Martinez, should start between the sticks for Villa on Thursday, despite second-choice keeper Robin Olsen getting the pick in the competition qualifiers earlier in the season.

Lauded by Emery as a shot-stopper that’s able to adapt to “each tactic we are trying to build”, the World Cup winner will almost certainly be the chosen number one against AZ.

2 RB - Matty Cash

Averaging 1.7 key passes per game in the Conference League this season, Matty Cash is one of Villa’s primary sources of creativity at right-back.

The Poland international is expected to get the mod over Calum Chambers on the right side of defence, as the Englishman continues to struggle to discover form.

3 CB - Diego Carlos

Brazilian defender Diego Carlos started the previous fixture against AZ in the Conference League, taking his appearance count to two in the tournament this term where he has averaged a stellar 7.5 ball recoveries per game.

After an injury-stricken start to life at Villa, the centre-back seems to be enjoying his football in the European journey, with his inclusion handing Emery the ability to rest his first-choice pairing of Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres.

4 CB - Clement Lenglet

Despite not starting a Premier League game yet this season for Villa, Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet could complete the rotation in central defence and partner Carlos.

The 28-year-old has appeared in the Villans’ last three games in the group stages, showcasing his commanding presence at the back with an average of 1.7 tackles per game and a tidy pass completion rate of 94%.

5 LB - Alex Moreno

After an agonising start to the 2023/24 season, Alex Moreno could finally return to left-back as he heads towards making a full recovery from injury.

By having Moreno back in contention, Emery could hand Lucas Digne a well-earned rest after starting every game so far in both the Premier League and the Conference League proper this term.

6 CM - Douglas Luiz

One rotation that is not expected to be made, is the positioning of Douglas Luiz, who has been one of Villa’s most vital cogs in the squad so far this campaign.

It’s been a statement week for the 25-year-old after he received a call-up to the Brazilian national team and that could be capped off with a win against AZ on Thursday evening.

The midfielder has only started one game of the group stages so far, however has had to intervene to guide results to Villa’s favour, reinforcing his importance in maintaining the team’s structure in the engine room.

7 CM - Boubacar Kamara

With Luiz’s untouchable status comes his partner, Boubacar Kamara, who could be a notable difference-maker ahead of Thursday’s clash.

The Frenchman started in the previous battle against AZ, marshalling the midfield expertly with 71 touches, two tackles, one interception and a pass completion rate of 90%, via Sofascore.

8 CM - Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans was also on the scoresheet at the AFAS Stadion, breaking his personal deadlock following his arrival at Villa Park in the summer from Leicester City.

The Belgian could get the nod over Moussa Diaby in this instance, allowing Emery to grant his star player a rest and hand the 26-year-old the minutes he so desperately desires.

9 RW - Leon Bailey

Lauded as “sensational” earlier this season by journalist Josh Bunting, winger Leon Bailey could be handed another start against AZ after his heroics last time out against the Dutch side.

The Jamaican has had to battle for a place in the XI with Nicolo Zaniolo, whose underwhelming form of late could drive Bailey into his spot on Thursday.

In the 86 minutes he played against AZ in October, the 26-year-old scored, assisted and was a constant threat on the right flank for Villa to exploit to their advantage.

10 LW - John McGinn

Another top performer that AZ will be hoping not to see again is John McGinn, who displayed a real captain's performance in the previous group stage fixture.

Like Bailey, the Villa skipper scored and assisted against the Eredivisie side during the 4-1 victory, as well as making two tackles and two interceptions to impose his dominance in the middle channel.

11 ST - Ollie Watkins

Having already netted nine goals in all competitions in 2023/24, Ollie Watkins will be hoping to add to his tally of one in the Conference League against AZ.

The Englishman has proven that he is a reliable source to lead the line in Emery’s squad, and will be looking to punish Thursday’s opposition again following his goal in the previous match.

Once lauded as “unstoppable” by Jamie Carragher, AZ know all too well how difficult the striker is to break down once he finds his stride in the final third.

Aston Villa predicted lineup in full: GK - Emiliano Martinez, RB - Matty Cash, CB - Diego Carlos, CB - Clement Lenglet, LB - Alex Moreno; CM - Douglas Luiz, CM - Boubacar Kamara, CM - Youri Tielemans; RW - Leon Bailey, LW - John McGinn, ST - Ollie Watkins.