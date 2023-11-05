Aston Villa are back in action this afternoon, as the Villans face a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s side will travel to Trentside in good confidence, being unbeaten in their previous six league games, firing them to just one point outside the top four.

The Villans have netted a monstrous 18 goals in their previous six games, putting them in good stead to challenge Steve Cooper’s side, who are without a win in their previous six.

Aston Villa team news vs Nottingham Forest

During their win against Luton Town last time out in the league, Emery’s side recorded their 12th successive Premier League victory at Villa Park, flexing their dominance on the newly promoted side with 71% of possession.

The Spaniard has got his side ticking to new levels, which could worry Forest, however form can change in one result, and with others on the Midlands side’s tail, a win must be fought for at the City Ground.

In terms of injury news, Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings remain as the long-term absentees, with Jacob Ramsey also expected to be absent as he recovers from a recurring injury to his metatarsal, that he broke in the summer.

Alex Moreno has returned to training and could be included in the matchday squad, handing Emery further room to shuffle around in the defence.

Following the arrivals of five new faces in the transfer window, the manager continues to alternate to distinguish his best XI, however, one summer arrival could be dropped ahead of the Forest clash.

The stats that show Leon Bailey should start against Nottingham Forest

Nicolo Zaniolo has had a difficult time of late, with his issues off the pitch potentially playing a part in his lacklustre start to life at Villa Park.

The Italian made the move from Galatasaray on loan in the summer and is yet to score or assist for the Villans, but Emery continues to stick behind the versatile 24-year-old.

It could now be time for the Spaniard to make a switch in the front line, expelling Zaniolo to the bench to allow Leon Bailey to show his worth from the off, with the Jamaican back to firing after losing his place in the XI.

In his previous three appearances for Villa, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has contributed to four goals, scoring two and assisting two to suggest he’s back to his best amid some competition in the squad.

Emery must reward the forward’s form with a starting place, as Zaniolo continues to adapt to his new surroundings, with his direct playing style destined to cause Forest problems.

The £100k-per-week Jamaican replaced the former Roma ace at half-time in the victory over Luton, suggesting that the manager sees the current form of the winger as an option for a greater threat in the final third.

Once lauded as “electric” by journalist Matt Maher, Bailey could add a refreshed dimension to the match day squad at the City Ground, in a move that would continue to promote healthy competition in the side.