Aston Villa could be set for a blow to their potential backroom staff, with the news that Mateu Alemany looks set to stay with Barcelona over moving to the Midlands.

Is Mateu Alemany moving to Aston Villa?

The Villans have seen real progress on the field under new boss Unai Emery this season, with the club now closing in on a potential top-six spot in the Premier League. The side are currently in eighth but could still leapfrog Brighton into sixth based on how their remaining two results go.

It's a far cry from the results of former boss Steven Gerrard, who produced only a win rate of 32.5%. Now Emery has taken the reins and has guided Villa into the top half of the table. It is their first time back in the top ten since the 2010/11 season - over ten years ago.

In a bid to continue improving his team both on and off the field, it looked as though Villa was going to add Alemany to his backroom staff at the end of the current campaign. The 60-year-old is currently working with Barcelona in La Liga as a director of football but it appeared as though a switch to England may be on the horizon.

It seemed as though he was set for a summer exit, with June 30 seen as his last day in Spain, but according to a report from Spain, via Birmingham Live, it may no longer be the case.

Instead, the figure has seemingly reconsidered whether or not to move and may instead now opt to stay on with Barcelona. If the Catalan giants are happy to keep Alemany at the club then, it may mean it scuppers any potential move to the Premier League and to Aston Villa.

It's a U-turn that has even caught local journalists off guard, with Ashley Preece reacting to the story on Twitter, simply stating:

"It's all happening - or not. Wow!"

Fabrizio Romano has since added that talks with Aston Villa have collapsed, with Alemany set to work alongside Deco at the Nou Camp.

Who is Mateu Alemany?

Alemany is a figure with plenty of experience at the top level of football, having spent the last three decades holding various roles in Spain at different football clubs.

Beginning as the Deputy Managing Director at RCD Mallorca, he then worked his way up through the ranks at the club and went on to become their CEO and then President. After leaving the side, he moved over to Valencia where he was a Director and is currently holding a similar role at Barcelona as a Director of Professional Football.

A move to Villa could have upgraded their backroom staff in terms of his know-how and skillset alongside Johan Lange - but it now appears to be off the cards.