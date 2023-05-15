An update has emerged on Mateu Alemany and his possible transfer targets after arriving as Aston Villa's new sporting director this summer.

What's the latest on Marco Asensio to Aston Villa?

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the current Barcelona chief is 'almost certain' to join the Villans and he is already eyeing up Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio as one of his first pieces of business.

The report claims that the winger and ex-Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres are both potential signings that the director could make at Villa Park.

It is stated that Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens will give Alemany and manager Unai Emery money to spend on signings and the pair could look to the La Liga market to bolster the squad.

How has Marco Asensio performed this season?

The 27-year-old gem, who is out of contract this summer, has been in phenomenal form for Real Madrid in the Spanish top flight and could come in as a big upgrade on current Villa maestro Leon Bailey.

In La Liga, the Spaniard has plundered nine goals and six assists, whilst creating eight 'big chances' for his teammates, in 14 starts (28 appearances).

He ranks in the top 9% of players in his position in Europe's top five leagues over the last 365 days for non-penalty goals and assists per 90 respectively, which shows that the attacker is one of the most productive wingers, in terms of goals and assists, at the top level.

Former Real star Guti once heaped praise on the talented magician, saying:

“Asensio is a lot better player than I was. He has an unlimited ceiling, his head is very well-furnished and will depend on what he wants to do in the world of football. The future is in his feet."

His current form suggests that the Spanish gem is starting to fulfil his potential by proving himself to be one of the most reliable attackers in Europe, and he could still have more development to go through at the age of 27.

On the other hand, it feels as though Bailey's progression has stagnated. Indeed, he has scored just four goals and provided four assists in 24 Premier League starts (31 appearances) and created seven 'big chances' for his teammates.

The Jamaica international does not rank higher than the top 46% of players in his position for non-penalty goals or assists per 90 in Europe's top five leagues over the last 365 days.

These statistics do not stand out as being particularly impressive for a wide player who is tasked with being a difference-maker in the final third and they look disappointing in comparison to Asensio's impressive numbers.

Therefore, Alemany could land Emery a big upgrade on Bailey by swooping for the £167k-per-week winger ahead of next season.