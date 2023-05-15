Unai Emery is reportedly already looking ahead to the summer transfer window after an inspired first season with Aston Villa.

The Spaniard arrived in the Midlands back in November, when morale was low and so was the club’s league position.

In just over six months in charge, Emery has sparked hopes of a European finish this season and with just two games of the 2022/23 campaign remaining, the dream is in Villa’s hands to make a reality.

With the end of the term comes the beginning of the transfer window, and the 51-year-old has been the talk of making potential moves this summer, especially with the pending arrival of Mateu Alemany as Director of Football from Barcelona.

Recent news emerging has revealed that the four-time Europa League-winning coach wishes to reunite with a former prodigy of his at Arsenal.

What’s the latest on Matteo Guendouzi to Aston Villa?

Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been linked with a move to Villa Park this summer.

According to Jonathon Johnson at Caught Offside, a move to the Midlands is “more likely” than the Frenchman’s links to West Ham United.

The news surrounds Villa’s potential inclusion in European competition next season, that could sway the player to a reunion with his former coach.

What could Matteo Guendouzi bring to Aston Villa?

Coincidentally, the 24-year-old was one of Emery’s first signings when he arrived in north London, and the two formed a special bond as the Spaniard granted the youngster vital playing time at the club.

Named a "warrior" by Premier League legend Alan Shearer during his time at Arsenal, Guendouzi is a live wire in the midfield.

As a result, the Poissy-born player could be a worthy inclusion at Villa this summer, especially considering the partnership he could form alongside Douglas Luiz, who has thrived under Emery.

The two are very similar in their game-playing attributes, both being competent passers and eager tacklers.

As per FBref - Guendouzi ranks in the top 2% in Europe’s top five leagues for pass completion rate per 90, completing 86.2% of his attempts and Luiz averages slightly lower at 83.3%, but both maintain a high rate in the engine room.

The Brazilian averages 1.9 tackles per game, with Guendouzi averaging 1.1, showing their ability to challenge in midfield whilst operating going forward - as per Sofascore.

A reunion could be so sweet between two professionals that share a mutual respect for one another; the £26m-rated Frenchman praised Emery as being "so unique" following his Europa League win with Villareal last season so there is clearly some mutual respect there.

The Spaniard could build upon the success of Luiz this season by integrating one of his own scholars into the exciting set-up he is creating at Villa Park.