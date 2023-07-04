Aston Villa still have their sights set on Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, as Unai Emery imagines a reunion with his former player.

News linking the Frenchman to Villa Park isn’t new, with rumours of his potential suiting to the Villans spanning back to the winter transfer window, where it was suggested the Midlands side would revisit the target in the summer.

Now, with Monchi dictating the business this transfer window, the speculation has reappeared, with news revealed yesterday firmly keeping Villa in the race for the 24-year-old.

What’s the latest on Matteo Guendouzi to Aston Villa?

As reported by French outlet La Provence - relayed by Sport Witness - the Frenchman remains on the radar of both Villa and West Ham United, with his future still undecided.

The report claims that the midfielder is waiting to see what his role will be under Marcelino, with Villa and the Hammers named as two of the favourites in the race to capture the former Arsenal gem.

Contracted to the Ligue 1 side until 2025, the saga surrounding Guendouzi’s future is not over yet, however Sport Witness state a move ‘could be on’ with reference to the two Premier League clubs interested.

What could Matteo Guendouzi offer to Aston Villa?

Emery fired the Villans up the table to confirm European football next term, however, the 51-year-old has set his sights on further success, which he could do so should this summer be prosperous.

Back in the summer of 2018, Emery captured the signature of 19-year-old Guendouzi to bring him to north London.

The Frenchman went on to make 82 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, before endeavouring on various loan spells, however, his impact at the Emirates has made him an encouraging target for a return.

Lauded as a “monster in the making” by talent scout Jacek Kulig during his time at Arsenal, the Frenchman showcased his ability in orchestrating the engine room with an eye for a good pass and being alert defensively.

Now equipped with further experience and maturity, Guendouzi could well be the 'monster' player to take Emery’s side to the next stages of development, and act as the Spaniard’s answer to a player seasoned in the English top-tier.

Likened to former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan via FBref, the £42k-per-week gem could give Villa Park glimpses of the treble-winning maestro should he arrive in claret and blue.

When comparing the duo’s respective seasons, it’s clear to see why the 24-year-old is wanted back in the Premier League, scoring similar numbers to the magical talent of Gundogan.

The differences between the two midfielders are limited, with Guendouzi scoring marginally better than the 32-year-old in a range of attributes typical of a deep midfielder.

The Poissy-born star averaged 7.26 progressive passes to Gundogan’s 6.50 per 90, as well as exceeding the German in terms of his passing rate to the final third, with an average of 6.11 passes per 90 to his 5.47 in the Premier League, via FBref.

A similar ratio is evident in their defensive work in the 2022/23 campaign, with the Marseille controller averaging 1.67 tackles and 0.90 interceptions per 90 to the treble winner's 1.15 tackles and 0.77 interceptions, via FBref comparisons.

It’s clear to see just how impressive Guendouzi could be for Emery and Villa should the Spaniard secure the trust of his former player this summer, giving Villa Park the potential to have their own answer to the new Barcelona signing.