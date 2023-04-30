Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash won’t return from injury in time for this afternoon’s clash with Manchester United, Ashley Preece reports.

Cash has been out of action for the entirety of April, with his last Premier League appearance coming in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth prior to the international break.

The Poland international suffered a calf injury in a European Championship qualifier against the Czech Republic, with Unai Emery using Ashley Young at right-back in his place. There was hope that he would be available for the meeting with Manchester United this weekend, but it looks as if he is set to miss out once again.

Preece took to Twitter to share the latest Villa “team news” ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. The Villa correspondent said that Cash “was close to making it but won't be risked”, adding that the full-back “wants to be back for Wolves next week”.

Meanwhile, Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara and Leon Bailey may all return to training next week, whereas Jed Steer has been ruled out for the season.

Young to continue…

Having Cash available would have been a nice boost for Villa and Emery, with the 25-year-old a “real threat” going forward, according to former Villa manager Alex McLeish.

However, Emery has placed his trust in Young as a result of Cash’s absence, with the 37-year-old playing his part in Villa’s late push for European football. In fact, Young has actually outperformed Cash this season, as per WhoScored, so the latter may find it difficult to get his spot back if Villa and Young continue their fine form.

They are looking to make it 11 unbeaten in the Premier League this afternoon, and really, Villa may need to look at Young’s contract situation relatively soon, with the versatile full-back out of contract in a matter of months.