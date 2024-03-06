The progress that Aston Villa has made since the arrival of Unai Emery has been nothing short of remarkable.

Even with their recent mini-injury crisis, the results have shown no signs of taking a turn for the worse, with Villa winning all of their last three.

From now until the end of the season, the squad will face the challenge of balancing European action with their Premier League duties, with a top-four finish arguably being the priority.

However, Villa have a player in the pipeline who’s already played in the Champions League this season and could end up replacing Matty Cash in the near future.

Matty Cash’s 23/24 season

Polish right-back Cash has featured heavily this season for Villa, operating in his usual right-back role as well as a further forward right midfielder at times.

The 26-year-old has played in 24 Premier League matches this campaign, playing 36 times across all competitions. In fairness to Cash, he’s already shown a significant attacking improvement in the last year, picking up six goal contributions already while only registering one all last season.

However, FBref’s 23/24 Premier League scouting report suggests that Cash is actually performing at an extremely average level when compared to his positional peers in the league.

Cash's 23/24 PL Stats Stats Cash League Percentile Passes into final third 2.65 Bottom 60% Key passes 0.56 Bottom 63% Shot-creating actions 1.74 Bottom 56% Tackles won 1.23 Bottom 60% Interceptions 0.87 Bottom 60% Via FBref

With that in mind, Emery has shown a desire to improve and strengthen the position, even dipping into the transfer market in January to sign a potential long-term replacement.

Kosta Nedeljkovic's 23/24 stats

Kosta Nedeljkovic is an 18-year-old right-back whom Villa purchased this winter for an undisclosed fee from Serbian side FK Crvena Zvezda.

The Serbian full-back only made his debut for his side in August, but by the time he had been signed by Villa, Nedeljkovic had already made four appearances in the Champions League.

The “brilliant” prospect, as described by analyst StatmanDave, returned to Crvena Zvezda on loan until the end of the season, where he will continue to gain valuable experience.

Nonetheless, the table below showing his average statistics in the Serbian top flight highlights what sort of profile Nedeljkovic has.

Nedeljkovic Stats Stats Nedeljkovic Starts 10 Assists 1 Key passes (P90) 1 Pass accuracy 86% Tackles (P90) 1.5 Duels won (P90) 3.7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, it’s no surprise that Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig described the youngster as a “complete” full-back, adding that some of his strengths include: “Pace, physicality, tackling and, crossing.”

That description, along with his statistics, indicates that he’s an extremely well-rounded prospect who has the potential to thrive in the Premier League given his attributes.

In truth, it’s a very small sample size, and of course, like any developing player, they’re far from the finished product, but he can certainly become Cash’s replacement in the not-so-distant future if he continues to improve and impress.