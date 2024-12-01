Potentially looking to get one over on their Premier League rivals off the pitch, Aston Villa could now reportedly join the race to sign a rival defender worth £40m in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa transfer news

Whilst the Villans are yet to replicate last season's consistency, they have already secured some moments to remember on the Champions League stage under Unai Emery and arguably should have picked up another famous victory against Juventus in midweek, only to be denied by VAR in controversial fashion. Having already defeated Bayern Munich this season, victory over the Italian giants would have marked another night to remember.

Those recent inconsistencies could yet see Villa burst into life in the January transfer window, with names such as Malik Tillman and Romano Schmid recently stealing the headlines amid links to the Midlands. Those at Villa Park may yet turn to an option slightly closer to home, however.

According to Caught Offside, Aston Villa may now join the race to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth in the January transfer window. The Hungarian is reportedly open to move away from the Cherries, who value their left-back at £40m in the face of reported interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, Villa and others in the Premier League.

Still just 21 years old, Kerkez has been one of the standout full-backs in the Premier League so far this season and could yet join up with Emery and Villa in a move that would leave Ian Maatsen questioning his place.

"Talented" Kerkez could leave Maatsen at Aston Villa crossroad

When Maatsen arrived in a permanent deal from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, it seemed only natural to assume that he would become Emery's main man down the left-hand side of his defence. But that has far from been the case. Instead, the Dutchman has been forced to settle for an all too familiar place on the bench - starting just once in the Premier League amid Lucas Digne's revived form.

Now, if the Villans decide to push on and sign Kerkez, Maatsen may find himself at a difficult crossroads. As things stand, it is Digne keeping him out of the side but Kerkez's arrival may cost him his place in Emery's squad entirely. Described as "one of the most talented left-backs in world football" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Kerkez could yet compile Maatsen's misery.

Whether Aston Villa decide to splash out another £40m on a left-back remains to be seen, but the race for Kerkez's signature is certainly heating up.