With the January transfer window now closed and plenty of reinforcements ready to make an instant impact, Aston Villa could now reportedly turn their attention towards a South American gem.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans entered January with the aim of making improvements all throughout their squad and by the end of the window, they had done just that. Boosting their backline by signing both Axel Disasi and Andres Garcia, those in the Midlands also strengthened in attack with Marcus Rashford, Donyell Malen and Marco Asensio - albeit at the cost of Jhon Duran who left for Al-Nassr.

Of course, time will tell whether their business has been worthwhile, but on paper it certainly looks as though Unai Emery's squad has been boosted by welcoming much-needed depth. So much so that they've got the chance to focus on the addition of future stars when the summer transfer window arrives.

According to The Boot Room, Aston Villa could now join the race to sign Agustin Ruberto alongside the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, with representatives already in Venezuela for the South American U20 Championship.

The 19-year-old striker has already scored twice for Argentina at the tournament, including in a 6-0 thrashing of Brazil in the opening game of the group stage. Now, he will have his sights set on repeating the feat in the final stage and helping Argentina to eventual victory.

Meanwhile, Villa and others will continue to watch on and take notes on a rising South American star who could yet be destined for the Premier League sooner rather than later.

"Electric" Ruberto is one to watch

For any Premier League side, the task for their scouts should be in Venezuela with a wealth of talent on show at the U20 South American Championship, including Ruberto.

The 6'1 teenager has already made his mark and has been earning the praise of Ben Mattinson for some time. The South American football expert even went as far as to describe Ruberto as a "physical" striker with "instinctive finishing" and "electric pace" last April.

The likes of Brighton & Hove Albion have benefitted in the past by jumping ahead of Premier League rivals and discovering the next big South American star. Now, Aston Villa could do the same to replace Duran and welcome the future of Emery's frontline.

As the U20 Championship continues, Ruberto will remain one of the most exciting prospects to watch as he looks to add to his two-goal tally for Argentina. As for Villa, they're already thinking about the summer and will be eagerly anticipating their reports from the ongoing tournament.