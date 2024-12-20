Perhaps looking to add crucial squad depth in an attempt to balance both domestic and European action, Aston Villa could now reportedly join a six-team Premier League race to sign a £40m midfielder.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have almost been the victims of their own success at times in the current campaign, with any inconsistencies occurring in the face of a packed fixture schedule thanks to Champions League commitments. Those inconsistencies couldn't have been summed up better last week either when Unai Emery's side defeated RB Leipzig before suffering a late defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

In usual circumstances, the visit of Manchester City up next would signal further concern, but this isn't the Manchester City of the last four seasons. This is a wounded champion - champions who have picked up just one win in 11 games. In fact, rather than suffering the feeling of growing concern, Villa should see this weekend's clash as the perfect chance to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

It's not just on the pitch that those in the Midlands could defeat England's top sides either. According to Caught Offside, Aston Villa could now join a six-team Premier League race to sign Charles De Ketelaere in 2025.

The attacking midfielder - worth a reported £40m - has also attracted the interest of Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester City, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in what hands Atalanta quite the decision to make.

Having struggled to make an impact at AC Milan, De Ketelaere has since redeemed himself at Atalanta to get back on track towards his highly-rated potential. Whether that results in a second chance on the big stage - and this time in the Premier League - remains to be seen.

"Excellent" De Ketelaere is on the rise again

De Ketelaere deserves great credit for how he's responded to a difficult AC Milan spell, as do Atalanta for how they've transformed the young attacking midfielder once more. Now, however, it could be time for the 23-year-old to earn redemption under the spotlight.

Emery's Aston Villa side represent a safe option to continue his Atalanta form onto the bigger stage too. It's seen the likes of Morgan Rodgers swap the Championship for the Premier League and thrive, as well as helping Emiliano Martinez on his way to becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Now, for just £40m, the Midlands club could have a similar impact on De Ketelaere.

De Ketelaere midfielder has found himself at the centre of praise in the current campaign, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig dubbing the Belgian "an excellent signing" for Atalanta.

In a move that would beat a number of Premier League sides, Aston Villa could make yet another statement of intent on the transfer front in 2025.