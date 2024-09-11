Aston Villa have a fight on their hands to retain one of their up-and-coming talents, according to a new report.

The Midlands side return to Premier League action this weekend as they welcome Everton to Villa Park looking to make it three wins from their opening four games.

Aston Villa eye Jonathan David

The Villans had a very busy summer, as Unai Emery was backed by the board with eight new additions, their most expensive capture being Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana. Despite the flurry of activity, Villa seemingly still have their eye on more transfer business they can conclude, but this one would be for next summer.

Aston Villa's summer signings Amadou Onana Everton Ian Maatsen Chelsea Cameron Archer (now sold) Sheffield United Jaden Philogene Hull City Samuel Iling-Junior (now loaned) Juventus Lewis Dobbin (now loaned) Everton Enzo Barrenechea (now loaned) Juventus Ross Barkley Luton Town

It has been reported that Aston Villa are one of the sides in the running to sign Jonathan David on a free transfer next summer. The Premier League side is said to have had contact with Lille this summer, but a move didn’t come to fruition. The striker is now in the final year of his contract with the French side, and he is yet to put pen to paper over a new deal, though he has indicated that he would be willing to do so.

If a new deal isn’t agreed, David will become a free agent next summer, and Emery is a big fan of the forward, and therefore, Villa could be in the running to sign him on a free transfer, but they are said to also face competition from Inter Milan. While Villa look into a deal for next summer, the club have a fight on their hands right now, as they look to tie down a striker already at the club to a new contract.

Aston Villa may lose young striker in cut-price exit

According to the BBC, Aston Villa remain in contract talks with striker Rory Wilson as they try to secure his long-term future at the club. The 18-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Villa Park, and he could leave for just £228,000 in compensation if he moves to a European club.

The Premier League side is said to have tabled several contract offers to the young striker worth five years, as they want to get the contract completed before the January transfer window.

If a deal cannot be agreed before January, Wilson will be able to speak to clubs outside of England and sign a pre-contract should he wish to do so. The report states that several European clubs are interested in signing Wilson, with one of those being Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Wilson was in phenomenal form last season for Villa and Scotland’s under-21s, as he scored 46 goals in 52 games in all competitions, but that form has failed to get him an appearance in the first team. The 18-year-old, who joined Villa in 2022 from Rangers, has started this season in great form once again, scoring one goal in three Premier League 2 matches and will be doing his best to get a chance in the first team at some point this season.