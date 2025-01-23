Having already endured a busy month on the transfer front, Aston Villa could now reportedly walk away from a deal to sign a £25m-rated central defender given Unai Emery's latest verdict on the matter.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have already welcomed reinforcements at both ends of the pitch in the form of Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia, who will provide competition for the likes of Leon Bailey and Matty Cash down the right-hand side.

Speaking to the official club website, Garcia expressed his delight over putting pen to paper, saying: "I think it’s the dream that every footballer has, and it’s a huge step for me which I’m facing with excitement and, above all, with lots of respect towards the club.

“I would say that, (with) the qualities I have as a footballer, the traits, I think the Premier League is the ideal league for the way I play.

“To be able to achieve this at only 21-years-old, it’s a really proud moment for me, as well as a challenge, and to be able to learn from the players that are here in the club is going to be really good for me, and a big step.

"There are players here with great careers, with lots of quality. It’s a challenge for me, but I’m excited to face it. For me, it’s a tremendous honour to be able to defend these colours, and I’m looking forward to the moment to be able to do that.”

But Villa's impressive business so far hasn't stopped further reports from coming thick and fast. Even after already splashing out, a number of further names have been linked to Villa Park.

The right-back could be the final defender through the door if one recent report is to be believed however. According to reports in Spain as relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa could now walk away from a deal to sign Loic Bade with Emery "not obsessed" about the Frenchman and willing to turn his attention elsewhere.

The news arrives amid Sevilla's reported €30m (£25m) asking price that those in the Midlands are currently unwilling to match.

"Crazy" Bade is worth the money

Whilst Aston Villa must be careful on the profit and sustainability front, the recent departure of Diego Carlos should have made room for someone of Bade's calibre to arrive. Still just 24 years old, the Frenchman is about to reach the peak of his powers and there's every reason why he's found himself at the centre of praise from the likes of Ben Mattinson.

The analyst described Bade's ball manipulation as "crazy" during the summer after praising a "colossus performance" which those at Villa Park would become familiar with if the Villans made their move this month, given he's one of Sevilla's highest rated players this season, starting 15 top flight matches.

As things stand, however, Bade remains a Sevilla star and Sevilla star only as Aston Villa reportedly prepare to walk away from any deal this month.