Aston Villa chiefs are real admirers of a versatile striker from abroad, with a foreign correspondent suggesting he could even replace Jhon Duran, who's attracting interest from Ligue 1 champions PSG and other elite sides.

PSG eyeing January move for Aston Villa star Jhon Duran

According to credible media sources, Luis Enrique's side have cast their eyes on Birmingham in pursuit of talent this winter, and are believed to be considering a January move for Duran.

The Colombian's fine form since the summer has resulted in Unai Emery's side awarding him a brand-new £75,000-per-week contract earlier this campaign, with Duran netting 12 goals in all competitions, including in pretty big games against the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

The 21-year-old was allegedly very close to departing Villa Park in the last transfer window, but he's since established himself as a star player for Emery as big clubs sit up and take notice of his Premier League exploits.

Aston Villa next five Premier League games Date Everton (away) January 15 Aston Villa (away) January 18 West Ham (home) January 26 Wolves (away) February 1 Ipswich Town (home) February 15

According to some reports, Chelsea are among the sides who've enquired over Duran's availability this month, though it appears PSG are the most interested.

GiveMeSport reporter Ben Jacobs has backed reports of PSG's fondness for the South American starlet, but Monchi and NSWE value Duran at £25m more than what the French heavyweights are prepared to pay in January.

As a result, there is still some ground to cover in terms of valuation before a potential transfer, but other reliable media outlets claim that PSG are prepared to offer players in a bid to sweeten a potential deal (Daily Mail).

Aston Villa really like Marco Asensio who could replace Jhon Duran

According to RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins, fringe PSG forward Marco Asensio has fans in B6.

The journalist even suggests that Asensio could join Aston Villa in place of Duran, with PSG potentially able to use the former as a makeweight to lower the cost of the latter in a mooted part-exchange.

Villa "leaders" are said to really like the former Real Madrid striker as a "versatile" option in the centre-forward position as the threat of losing Duran looms. Asensio, on a rumoured €280,000 (£235,000) per week at the Parc des Princes, has been relegated to the bench by Enrique in recent weeks - so much so, that his exit is a real possibility before deadline day on 3rd February.

While the 28-year-old is traditionally a right-winger, he's been used more often than not as a No 9 in France, and Asensio's previous career at Real saw the Spaniard win a plethora of major honours, including three Champions League titles.