Following a hectic January transfer window, in which Jhon Duran left for Al-Nassr in a big-money move, Aston Villa are now reportedly in the race to sign a key replacement for the forward this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news

Whilst Duran's exit certainly opened the floodgates for further arrivals to come flying in at Villa Park, the Midlands club ultimately ended the window without signing a replacement. Instead, they seemed to focus on the surrounding areas - strengthening on the flank through Donyell Malen and Marcus Rashford, before replacing Diego Carlos with Chelsea's Axel Disasi.

Speaking to the club website after putting pen to paper, late arrival Disasi said: "My happiness to play, my desire to play and to win. I’m still young, but I have experience, so I want to bring this.

“I’m just a guy that loves to give everything for the team, and it’s this that I want to bring. I hope we will succeed. I would say I like to be aggressive, I like to be dominant. I like to play with the ball also from the back, and I can score some goals. I am very happy to be here.”

After such a busy window, the Villans are still not done there it seems. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Aston Villa could now take advantage of Jean-Philippe Mateta's contract doubts to land their Duran replacement.

The Crystal Palace striker is reportedly deliberating over a new deal with his current contract coming to an end in the summer 2026. Leaving the door ajar, Villa could come swooping in and sign the added firepower they may need ahead of other interested parties such as Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

"Strong" Mateta is ready for step up

As Aston Villa eye Champions League qualification for the second year in a row, they could welcome a striker who is more than ready to step up to that European level following two standout campaigns at Selhurst Park. Even as Ollie Watkins' deputy too, Duran proved that there's still space in the spotlight for another striker to shine.

Premier League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Jean-Philippe Mateta Jhon Duran Minutes 1,862 638 Goals 10 7 Assists 1 0 Expected Goals 8.2 4.9

Outperforming his expected goals by two and hitting double figures this season, it's no surprise that Mateta has found himself at the centre of Paul Merson's praise.

The former Arsenal midfielder and now Sky Sports pundit said, as relayed by The Metro: "He’s a strong lad up front, playing at the top of his game, he leads the line, scoring goals now. He runs and works his socks off harder than anyone you know."

With his Crystal Palace future still in question, Mateta looks set to have quite the decision to make in South London when the summer arrives and Aston Villa alongside others come calling for his signature.