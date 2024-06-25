Aston Villa have reportedly made an opening offer to sign a talented teen this summer as they look to add quality to their ranks ahead of the new Premier League season.

Aston Villa eyeing change this summer

There has already been plenty of change this summer at Villa Park, with Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley, Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenchea all on the verge of joining Unai Emery in the Midlands, while a deal for Lewis Dobbin has already been confirmed.

On the flip side, the club are set to lose Douglas Luiz as part of a swap deal to see Iling-Junior and Barrenchea arrive, while Tim Iroegbunam has joined Everton and highly-regarded academy talent Omari Kellyman is set to join Chelsea in a deal worth just shy of £20m.

There could be plenty more to come though ahead of a first season in the Champions League, and much of their rebuild is set to focus on their backline. Emery has already told Diego Carlos to find a new club this summer, while Matty Cash has seemingly been tasked with the same mission.

The latter had been in talks over a move to the Serie A, with AC Milan reportedly keen on the Polish international, but that now appears to have stalled over price. Nonetheless, he seems surplus to requirements at Villa Park, so much so that the club are already plotting for his replacement.

Aston Villa make £12.7m bid for full-back

That comes in the form of impressive Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode, who enjoyed a fine season with La Viola last time out. He started 22 times for his side in Serie A, grabbing a goal and two assists in the process, and appears to have caught the eye of plenty, with Tottenham also having been credited with an interest in the Italian.

Michael Kayode's Fiorentina campaign Appearances 26 Starts 22 Tackles and interceptions per 90 3.1 Key passes per 90 0.66 Carries into the final third 1.35

Now, reports from Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, claim that Aston Villa have made their move for him too. That comes with sporting director Monchi said to 'really like' the defender, and to that end the Villans have tabled an opening offer worth €15m plus bonuses (£12.7m).

However, it is added that Fiorentina are holding out for a bid above €20m (£17m) to part ways with the youngster, something that Villa are yet to rule out, with the Midlands outfit "expected to make a new attempt soon". The 19-year-old still has five years left to run on his £30,000 a week deal in Florence, which means that Vicenzo Italiano's side are under no pressure to sell this summer, but may opt to cash in if a tempting enough offer arrives.

Kayode stole the headlines earlier in the season when he kept Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia quiet, a feat that drew widespread attention. Fiorentina president Daniel Prade dubbed it an "extraordinary performance", while La Viola boss Vicenzo Italiano has also doled out some hefty praise to the teen this season.

“Kayode has a strong character, he fears nothing, and it’s important when you are this young,” Italiano told DAZN as per Football-Italia.

That fearlessness could help him make a switch away from Florence this summer, with Villa seemingly having set their sights on the teenager.