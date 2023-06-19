Aston Villa recently confirmed the appointment of Monchi as their new president of football operations and the Spaniard is now tasked with working with Unai Emery to build a competitive squad for next season.

The former Sevilla chief should be looking to improve the team in the coming weeks and months as the club prepare to play Premier League and Europa Conference League football in 2023/24.

One area in which Monchi may look to strengthen is the forward positions. It was recently reported that Villa are interested in a deal to sign Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho, who is available for a fee of €70m (£60m).

The club are not willing to meet the Red Devils' demands at this moment in time but it is said that a compromise could be reached between the two parties.

Would Jadon Sancho be a good signing?

Sancho has the potential to be an exceptional addition to the squad and Monchi could finally uncover Villa's next Jack Grealish by bringing him in this summer.

No Villans player has hit double figures for assists in the Premier League since the now-Manchester City dynamo racked up ten during the 2020/21 campaign and this suggests that Emery's team could do with an injection of creativity.

Grealish registered 16 assists in his last two league seasons with the club and displayed his finishing quality by finding the back of the net 14 times, which made him the star of the team out on the left flank before his £100m move to The Etihad.

Sancho has only produced nine goals and six assists in two Premier League campaigns since joining United but the left winger's incredible form for Borussia Dortmund earlier in his career suggests that the England international has the ability to be a Grealish-esque figure for Villa.

The 23-year-old scored 38 goals and assisted 51 in just 108 Bundesliga matches for the German giants, which included 12 or more assists in each of his three league seasons. This shows that the skilful wizard excels at creating opportunities for his teammates on a regular basis as a right-footed player on the left.

Jude Bellingham previously described his international colleague's ability as "frightening" and his statistics for Dortmund back that up as the exciting winger proved himself capable of making a huge impact on a regular basis.

Therefore, the potential is there for Sancho to come in at Villa and be the Grealish-like figurehead of their attack if he can rediscover his touch in the final third.