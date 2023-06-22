Aston Villa president of football operations Monchi can help the Premier League outfit to secure some high-profile additions this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Aston Villa?

Last week, Aston Villa announced Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, commonly known as Monchi, as their new president of football operations. The 54-year-old will work in tandem with boss Unai Emery alongside Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens on all football matters at the club.

The Villans have already started to make moves on potential transfer targets this summer, with 90min claiming that Aston Villa have opened discussions with Athletic Club regarding winger Nico Williams.

Barcelona duo Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have also been looked at by the West Midlands-based outfit; however, they also face competition from Arsenal in their pursuit of Williams.

Football Insider report that Villarreal defender Pau Torres is another name from La Liga that is on the radar at Villa Park and Aston Villa have initiated contact with the Yellow Submarine as they try to thrash out a deal for the 26-year-old.

Manager Emery is keen to reunite with Torres, who he previously worked with at Villarreal, as he aims to enact a 'summer spending spree' at Villa Park.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones believes that Aston Villa appointing Monchi may help the club get some big summer signings over the line, particularly involving players from markets such as La Liga.

Jones told FFC when asked about Monchi's potential impact: "I wasn't sure how much of an impact he would have straight away at the club, but it sounds like they want it immediately. When it comes to targets like those [Torres and Williams], he's obviously got the scope to try and make them happen."

Who else have Aston Villa been linked with this summer?

Aston Villa have been linked with a whole host of names this window as they prepare to compete in continental competition next term in the form of the Europa Conference League.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has emerged as a serious target for Aston Villa and reportedly could cost in the region of £60 million to acquire, according to FootballTransfers.

90min claim that Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is in the frame at Villa Park as a potential addition, with talks already said to have been opened between the Villans and the Spain international.

Leeds United ace Tyler Adams is a further player that the Villans are on the trail of this summer, according to The Daily Mail, signifying that an exciting transfer window could be in store at Villa Park.