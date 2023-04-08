Aston Villa look set to move on midfielder Morgan Sanson in a cut-price exit this summer, Football Insider reports.

What’s the latest on Sanson and Villa?

Sanson made the move to the Midlands back in 2021 from Marseille but has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League under Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery, turning out on just 23 occasions in all competitions.

The 28-year-old did score his first goal as a Villa player under Emery in the FA Cup defeat to Stevenage earlier this year but was then sent out on loan to Strasbourg for the rest of the season.

The Frenchman has played more regularly back in his native country, starting nine of the last 10 Ligue 1 games, but it doesn’t look as if that will be enough to hand him another chance at Villa Park, despite his contract running until 2025.

FI reporter Wayne Veysey provided an update regarding Sanson’s Villa Park future on Thursday morning, claiming that he has failed to win over Emery despite featuring heavily for Strasbourg.

He revealed that Villa will accept a cut-price offer for the player as a result, with Sanson one of many first-team players who will be deemed surplus to requirements under the Spaniard over the coming months.

Are Villa right to sell Sanson?

Villa paid around £16m for Sanson’s services two years ago, but as mentioned, he failed to nail down a regular role under the last three Villa managers.

Club officials even quickly feared they “haven’t done their homework” and believed they made a mistake by signing the midfielder, who is allegedly very difficult to manage. His former agents decided to let him go, and he has previously shown signs of frustration at Villa after booting some drinks towards Villa supporters after being replaced against Manchester United last year.

Emery has a number of midfield options to choose from at this moment in time and has helped turn things around in the Midlands, and if he is happy to let the player go, the club should trust his judgement after giving him total control at the club.

Villa could be on the search for a new midfield addition of their own in the summer, with Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos a name that has been mentioned, and getting Sanson’s £48,000-a-week contract off the books at Bodymoor Heath could help fund a signing such as Ceballos.