Aston Villa are a club firmly on the up under Unai Emery, and NSWE have backed the Spaniard in the transfer market. But who is Villa's record signing?

Football FanCast has taken a look at Aston Villa's most expensive signings in their history, as per Transfermarkt, with a detailed look at the top 10.

Aston Villa's most expensive signings of all time

Rank

Player

Fee

Signed from

Year

1

Moussa Diaby

€55m

Bayer Leverkusen

2023

2

Emiliano Buendia

€38.4m

Norwich City

2021

3

Ollie Watkins

€34m

Brentford

2020

4

Pau Torres

€33m

Villarreal

2023

5

Leon Bailey

€32m

Bayer Leverkusen

2021

6

Diego Carlos

€31m

Sevilla

2022

7

Lucas Digne

€30m

Everton

2022

8

Danny Ings

€29.4m

Southampton

2021

9

Wesley Moraes

€25m

Club Brugge

2019

10

Tyrone Mings

€22.3m

Bournemouth

2019

11

Darren Bent

€21.5m

Sunderland

2011

12

Philippe Coutinho

€20m

Barcelona

2022

13

Bertrand Traore

€18.4m

Lyon

2020

14

Emiliano Martinez

€17.4m

Arsenal

2020

15

Douglas Luiz

€16.8m

Manchester City

2019

16

Jhon Duran

€16.64m

Chicago

2023

17

Morgan Sanson

€15.8m

Marseille

2021

18

Matty Cash

€15.75m

Nottingham Forest

2020

19

Matt Targett

€15.5m

Southampton

2019

=20

Leander Dendoncker

€15m

Wolves

2022

=20

James Milner

€15m

Newcastle United

2008

All data correct as of 3rd June 2024.

Here's a detailed look at Aston Villa's 10 most expensive signings:

10 Tyrone Mings

€22.3m from Bournemouth

mings-aston-villa-injury-lenglet-emery-feeney-premier-league

One of the players who helped Villa win promotion to the Premier League back in 2019, Tyrone Mings’ loan move from Bournemouth was made permanent that summer.

Since then, the centre-back has gone on to make more than 160 appearances for the club but has also had his injury struggles.

Date joined

January 2019

Appearances

166

Goals

8

Assists

9

Former clubs

Yate Town, Chippenham, Ipswich, Bournemouth

9 Wesley Moraes

€25m from Club Brugge

Wesley-moraes-villa

Aston Villa splashed the cash on Wesley Moraes in 2019 after they won promotion, but the Brazilian’s time in the Midlands was plagued by injury.

He made just 26 appearances in total for Villa, heading out on three separate loan spells before signing for Championship side Stoke City in 2023.

Date joined

June 2019

Appearances

26

Goals

6

Assists

1

Former clubs

Itabuna, AS Trencin, Club Brugge

Future clubs

Club Brugge, Internacional, Levante, Stoke

8 Danny Ings

€29.4m from Southampton

danny-ings

Another attacker who arguably didn’t live up to the big-money fee was Danny Ings.

Villa kept a deal for the Englishman extremely quiet in 2021 in what had looked like a coup, but Ings would go on to score just 14 times in 52 games before being sold to West Ham in 2023 for a loss.

Date joined

August 2021

Appearances

52

Goals

14

Assists

8

Former clubs

Bournemouth, Dorchester, Burnley, Liverpool, Southampton

Future clubs

West Ham

7 Lucas Digne

€30m from Everton

Lucas-digne-aston-villa

Left-back Lucas Digne moved to Villa Park from Everton in January 2022 under Steven Gerrard, and the Frenchman has gone on to become a regular under Emery.

Despite Emery bringing in Alex Moreno, Digne mainly remained first-choice during the manager’s first full season in charge.

Date joined

January 2022

Appearances

93

Goals

4

Assists

10

Former clubs

Lille, PSG, Roma, Barcelona, Everton

6 Diego Carlos

€31m from Sevilla

Diego Carlos for Aston Villa

Like Wesley and Mings, defender Diego Carlos has also had his injury troubles after signing for Aston Villa.

The Brazilian joined Villa in 2022 and was named vice-captain under Gerrard, before rupturing his Achilles tendon on his home debut. He’s since returned to full fitness and is playing his part under Emery.

Date joined

June 2022

Appearances

41

Goals

1

Assists

1

Former clubs

Paulista, Madureira, Estoril, Porto B, Nantes, Sevilla

5 Leon Bailey

€32m from Bayer Leverkusen

leon-bailey-aston-villa-premier-league

Winger Leon Bailey arrived from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, but the Jamaican is another who has had his battles in the treatment room.

Fortunately for Emery, Bailey had his best season for Villa in 2023/24, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in 35 Premier League games.

Date joined

August 2021

Appearances

106

Goals

20

Assists

20

Former clubs

Genk, Bayer Leverkusen

4 Pau Torres

€33m from Villarreal

torres-aston-villa-premier-league-chalkboard-performance-lenglet-emery

Centre-back Pau Torres was one of Emery’s top targets in the summer of 2023 after previously working with his compatriot at Villarreal.

NSWE managed to bring Torres to the Midlands, and it is a decision that has paid off so far, with the Spaniard playing an important role in one of Villa’s best seasons in recent memory.

Date joined

July 2023

Appearances

39

Goals

2

Assists

1

Former clubs

Villarreal, Malaga

3 Ollie Watkins

€34m from Brentford

ollie-watkins-aston-villa

Arguably one of Villa’s best-value signings in the top 10 is striker Ollie Watkins, who arrived at Villa Park from Brentford with no previous Premier League experience.

The forward has starred under numerous different managers, scoring more than 10 Premier League goals in each of his four seasons.

Date joined

September 2020

Appearances

169

Goals

70

Assists

26

Former clubs

Exeter, Weston-super-Mare, Brentford

2 Emiliano Buendia

€38.4m from Norwich

emi-buendia-aston-villa-arsenal-transfer-gossip-edu-arteta-santi-cazorla

Aston Villa won the race to sign Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City in 2021 after the Argentinian’s starring years at Carrow Road, pipping the likes of Arsenal to a deal.

Unfortunately for Buendia, he missed the entirety of the 2023/24 season through injury, but he is under contract until 2026.

Date joined

June 2021

Appearances

78

Goals

9

Assists

9

Former clubs

Getafe, Cultural Leonesa, Norwich

1 Moussa Diaby

€55m from Bayer Leverkusen

diaby-premier-league-aston-villa-injury-emery

Comfortably top of the charts and Villa’s record signing is Moussa Diaby, who like Bailey, arrived from Bayer Leverkusen.

The winger, who is under contract in the Midlands until 2028, quickly became a key player under Emery and helped the club to a top-four finish in 2023/24.

Date joined

July 2023

Appearances

54

Goals

10

Assists

9

Former clubs

Crotone, PSG, Bayer Leverkusen