Across Aston Villa's 149-year history, they've played host to a plethora of talented players, and many of them have picked up global notoriety. Football FanCast has named 12 of the most famous players to don the claret and blue strip.

Here are our selections:

12 Dean Saunders

Welshman Dean Saunders topped Villa's goalscoring charts in each of his three seasons at the club before moving to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

He will be fondly remembered among Villa fans for scoring a brace in the 1994 League Cup final, helping his side defeat Manchester United.

After hanging up his boots, the former Liverpool forward dipped into management - taking charge of Wolves and Doncaster Rovers, among others - and has appeared in the media, working with the likes of talkSPORT and BT Sport (now TNT Sports).

So, given his exploits in the media post his playing days, he's become a pretty recognizable face for viewers across the nation.

11 Andy Townsend

Andy Townsend was a classy midfielder for the West Midlanders and was an integral part of the club's League Cup triumphs in 1994 and 1996.

The 70-cap Republic of Ireland international donned the captain's armband for periods of his Villa career and was ranked among the top 20 players to ever play for the club in the Premier League era, by the Birmingham Mail.

His life after football has borne fruit, becoming a recognised voice across the Premier League and international football with ITV Sport.

Townsend has also featured regularly as a commentator alongside Clive Tyldesley in the best-selling football video game, FIFA, where much of his fame has blossomed.

10 Paul McGrath

Paul McGrath is one of the best players to ever grace Villa Park. He played for the club across seven seasons, winning the League Cup twice and the PFA Player of the Year award in 1993 after helping his side to a second-placed finish behind Manchester United.

McGrath is also widely regarded as one of the best to ever play for the Republic of Ireland, earning a whopping 83 caps and winning two FAI Senior International Player of the Year awards.

Following his many successes during his football career, he now carries out charity work for the Brain Injury Foundation and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Ireland.

9 Gabriel Agbonlahor

Aston Villa's top all-time Premier League goalscorer, Gabby Agbonlahor, was a nightmare for defenders during his prime years. His scintillating pace paired with his finishing ability saw him rack up a commendable 73 Premier League goals.

Agbonlahor's most prolific year in front of goal came during the 2009/10 season, when he struck 13 league goals, helping the Villans achieve a sixth-placed finish, just three points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester City.

The Villa youth product has carved out a fruitful career in the media, post his playing days, and is often heard on talkSPORT, one of the nation's leading radio stations.

The three-cap England international, although well-liked by most, is often causing a stir on social media with his, at times, controversial footballing opinions.

8 Dion Dublin

Villa boss John Gregory outlaid £5.5m to sign Dion Dublin from Coventry City in 1998 and the frontman went on to net 56 goals in 188 appearances for the Villans.

As well as his football career, he's carved out a successful career in television, becoming the host of the popular 'Homes Under the Hammer' programme, which airs on BBC One at day-time.

Dublin also features regularly on Football Focus and Match of the Day and occasionally provides co-commentary for FA Cup fixtures.

His social media following stretches to over 650,000 across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

7 Christian Benteke

The towering centre-forward enjoyed a proflic three-year stay with the West Midlands club before departing in a mega-mega move to Liverpool in 2015.

The 45-cap Belgian international netted 49 times in 101 outings for the Villans and was, for a period, considered one of the best strikers in the division.

Ultimately, his switch to the Reds didn't quite work out and he eventually moved on to Crystal Palace pretty swiftly after Jürgen Klopp's arrival, though, his fame naturally skyrocketed during his time in Merseyside, given Liverpool's global fanbase.

And his following has only continued to increase after moving to the MLS, where he now plies his trade with D.C. United.

The former Villa frontman now has over one million followers across Instragram and X.

6 Dwight Yorke

Dwight Yorke was a tremendous forward for the West Midlanders, scoring 81 goals across 256 appearances. The Trinidad and Tobago international netted 17 league goals in back-to-back seasons, which was the catalyst for Manchester United to come calling in 1998.

The Red Devils outlaid a record fee worth £12.6m to sign the prolific striker and it's fair to say it paid off. Yorke scored a colossal 29 goals the year United won the treble and continued his remarkable fortunes the season after, netting 24 times and helping his side win another league title.

His trophy-littered four-year stint in Manchester saw him become one of the Premier League greats, and with that, one of the most famed players in the illustrious division's history.

5 Paul Merson

Paul Merson was ranked (by the Birmingham Mail) as the seventh-best player to wear the Villa shirt in the Premier League era, evincing quite how brilliant he was in claret and blue.

His four-year stay at Villa Park saw him make 144 appearances, scoring 19 goals whilst producing several magical performances.

Post football retirement, the former Arsenal man has become of fixture of Sky Sports, appearing on the popular 'Gillette Soccer Special' programme.

He also writes a weekly column for the Daily Star, where he predicts Premier League scores.

4 James Milner

The 61-cap England international, James Milner, has enjoyed a marvellous career and is still going strong with Brighton and Hove Albion at the age of 37.

His 126 games for Villa saw him operate in a number of different roles, evincing his useful versatility and he was a pivotal part of Martin O’Neill’s side that finished sixth in successive seasons.

His fame, however, has significantly enhanced following his trophy-laden eight-year spell with Liverpool, where he won one Premier League title, one FA and League Cup, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

He boasts a following of 5.6m across Instagram and X.

3 Ashley Young

Ashley Young was an electrifying winger during his first stint at the Villans. His impressive showings in claret and blue earned him a £17m move to Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in 2011, where he reached global fame.

The 39-cap England international enjoyed an eight-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford before moving to Italian giants Inter Milan, where he won the Scudetto under the stewardship of Antonio Conte and furthered increased his fame.

His second spell with Villa ended in the summer gone by, taking his total appearances for the club to an admirable 247.

Young now plies his trade in Merseyside with Everton and is one of the most recognised faces from the previous generation of Premier League players.

A total of 5.2 million people follow the former Villa wide player.

2 Emiliano Martínez

The current Villa shot-stopper, Emiliano Martínez, rose to prominence with Arsenal before completing a £17m switch to the West Midlanders in 2020.

During his three years at Villa, he has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and his performances earned him a debut for the Argentina national team in June 2021.

Martínez's heroics in the 2021 Copa America - a tournament he helped his nation win for the first time since 1993 - saw his fame skyrocket and that trajectory multiplied at the 2022 World Cup, when he produced a last-minute save in the final to deny France's Randal Kolo Muani.

He made a fabulous stop to deny Kingsley Coman in the penalty shootout before Gonzalo Montiel scored the winner to crown his nation as three-time World Cup winners.

Martínez's marvellous World Cup performances saw him win the tournament's Golden Glove and two months later the best men's goalkeeper prize at the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Thanks to his brilliance in a Villa and Argentina strip, he has amassed an astounding 12.9m followers on Instagram and 966.8k on X.

1 Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish, a Villa academy graduate, made 213 appearances for the West Midlands club, scoring 32 goals whilst laying on 43 assists.

During his time at Villa Park, he became captain and a fan favourite, leading his side back to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

Upon Grealish's return to the top flight, he produced numerous sparking displays and eventually departed for Manchester City in 2021 for a British record transfer fee of £100m.

Since arriving at the Etihad, the 32-cap England international has become a fixture of Pep Guardiola's side and played a pivotal role in their treble-winning campaign last term.

Grealish's performances for the Three Lions, particularly at EURO 2020, have raised his profile dramatically and he now possesses a following of 8.9m on Instagram and 1.4m on X, evincing his popularity.

The Birmingham-born winger is one of the most-liked athletes in Britain, largely due to his down-to-earth attitude.