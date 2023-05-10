Aston Villa have reportedly turned their interest to the summer transfer window, as the current Premier League season edges towards a close.

The Villans have been on a ride this season, stooping as relegation candidates back in November, to an inspired siege of form taking them to European hopefuls with just three games to go.

Unai Emery is the driving force behind the revival of Villa, who have posed a threat to most they have faced since the Spaniard’s arrival in the Midlands last winter.

Having inherited Steven Gerrard’s squad following his dismissal in November, Emery will get the chance to put his stamp on the club in his first summer transfer window, something that he has spoken openly about.

With Ollie Watkins firing and leading the line for the Midlands side, it’s been speculated that a strike partner is on the Spaniard’s radar this summer.

What’s the latest on Moussa Dembele to Villa?

As reported by Turkish outlet Fotomac, Aston Villa have emerged as a club interested in Galatasaray target Moussa Dembele.

The report states that the Turkish giants face competition from the Premier League for the Olympique Lyon striker who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Villa are reported to be one of the clubs interested, as well as Leeds United and West Ham as the representatives from the Premier League.

What could Moussa Dembele bring to Villa?

The 26-year-old who grew through Fulham’s academy, found his feet at senior level with Celtic becoming a prolific goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership.

Closing his time in Scotland with 69 goal contributions (51 goals and 18 assists) in 94 appearances in all competitions, the Frenchman was snatched by Lyon where his goal-scoring form continued.

It has been Emery’s plan since his arrival to sign somebody to accompany Watkins going forward, telling The Athletic in April of his wishes to 'add another striker to play with him'

As reported by Football Insider in February, the Villa manager is reportedly a 'big fan' of the £70k-per-week striker with it no surprise that interest remains as his contract in France winds down.

The Pontoise-born forward could be a strong introduction to the clubs’ attack, and a suitable partner for Watkins, matching his goal-scoring prowess in some ways.

As per FBref, Dembele averages 0.44 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes, with the Englishman averaging slightly less with 0.39.

That said, the latter has been in rampant form under his Spanish boss, scoring 13 in 23 outings since his arrival. The idea, therefore, of being partnered with another "scoring machine" - as lauded by L'Equipe's Bertrand Latour - is a tantalising one.

Indeed. having two prolific goalscorers can bring little harm to any side, and there is no denying that the Frenchman - who boasts 152 career goals - could bring a presence for Watkins to feed off in Emery’s system.