Aston Villa have seen an opening bid for Moussa Diaby rejected by Bayer Leverkusen despite the Frenchman's desire to move to the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Diaby joining Villa?

Having just completed a deal for Villarreal's Pau Torres - a major coup for the club - Villa are now turning their attention towards another potentially huge signing this summer.

Unai Emery's pulling power is already well documented and it appears some of Europe's best are excited about the prospect of working with the Spanish coach.

One of those is Diaby of Leverkusen who has continually impressed in the Bundesliga after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

The 24-year-old winger, now working under Xabi Alonso at the BayArena, has been linked with a move away from Die Werkself this summer and could be on his way to Villa Park.

According to Romano, Diaby is a "top target" for Villa but the Midlands club have already seen their first proposal rejected outright by Leverkusen.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claimed: "Moussa Diaby [is] one of the most interesting news of the day because I can confirm that Moussa Diaby is a top target for Aston Villa.

"They signed Pau Torres, very important signing. They are doing a very clear and nice job with Monchi, with Unai Emery, and they submitted a bid for Moussa Diaby. Was not €45m from what I'm hearing, [it was] €35m plus add-ons. This is what they bid from Aston Villa to Bayer Leverkusen.

"Bayer Leverkusen said 'no', they rejected the proposal, but I am told that the conversation is still ongoing between Villa and Leverkusen. So, Moussa Diaby, who for example has been for a long time in the list at Arsenal, is one of the players appreciated. [He's] already said 'yes' to Aston Villa. So, Moussa Diaby wants Premier League football."

It is likely that Villa will return with an improved bid for Diaby with Romano stating that the approximately £30m bid they submitted would not be enough to tempt Leverkusen. With a contract running until 2025, the German side are in no rush to sell one of their star players.

The signings of Torres and Youri Tielemans, the latter on a free transfer, have shown that Villa mean business this summer and are willing to invest in Emery and his squad.

Diaby would be another wonderful addition to a squad needing depth for the Europa Conference League next season, with the right-winger having attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe in the past.

How good is Diaby?

Another potential superstar spurned by Paris Saint-Germain after coming through the French club's academy, Diaby has been sensational since arriving at Leverkusen.

A right-sided winger desperate to cut in on his favoured left foot, Diaby has managed 49 goals and 48 assists in 172 matches with Die Werkself. Last season the speedster managed 18 combined goals and assists in 33 Bundesliga games, making him one of the division's top contributors.

The nine-cap French international is a menace for opposition left-backs with his direct running, pace and trickery causing defensive headaches. Compared to other wingers and attacking midfielders in the Bundesliga last season, his forward-thinking attitude really stood out.

Diaby was in the top 5% per 90 for progressive carries and the top 10% for carries into the penalty area, as well as sitting in the top 14% for passes and crosses into the box.

His willingness to run at defenders is one of his key strengths and his ability to cut back onto his wand of a left foot and unleash chaos makes him well-suited to the Premier League.