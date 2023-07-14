Aston Villa have reportedly edged closer in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The Villans have been linked to the Frenchman this week, however, Unai Emery’s side have turned the notch up on their chase, with fellow Premier League clubs also eyeing the 24-year-old.

Could Aston Villa sign Moussa Diaby?

As reported by French outlet L’Equipe (as relayed by Get French Football News), Aston Villa have submitted an ‘opening proposal’ to the German club for the winger.

While no fee has been reported yet, it’s expected to be in the region of Leverkusen’s asking price of £50m.

L’Equipe added that the 24-year-old has permission to leave the club this summer should an ‘acceptable proposal’ be received.

How good is Moussa Diaby?

After making 31 goal contributions in all competitions in 2021/22 for Leverkusen, the Frenchman cemented himself as a firm favourite in the squad in North West Germany.

Deployed primarily as a right-winger, the “electrifying” forward - as hailed by journalist Aaron Stokes - is unsurprisingly on the shopping list of a host of clubs this summer.

Last season was a similar occurrence to the 2021/22 campaign, in which the Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate registered 25 goal contributions in all competitions, scoring 14 and assisting 11 in another dynamic display.

For Villa, the interest in Diaby comes at a pivotal time, with journalist Tom Collomosse claiming in his Daily Mail column that winger Leon Bailey is on the list to be sold this window.

Once lauded as an “amazing player” by scout Jacek Kulig, the 24-year-old dynamo could not only provide cover for the Jamaican should he depart but also prove to be a favourable option to other transfer targets that have slowed in pace.

Reports in Spain last month suggested that former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres could make the switch from Barcelona to Villa Park this summer, however with the most likely deal being a loan, Emery could opt for a stronger asset in Diaby.

Whilst Torres himself has had an individually strong campaign in Catalonia, the Spaniard has fallen short to the Frenchman over their respective seasons, based on averages in relation to their game time.

As per FBref's comparison model, Torres averaged 0.26 non-penalty goals per 90 for Barcelona, as well as making 1.62 key passes to highlight his rounded nature in the final third.

Diaby’s averages prove for interesting reading in comparison to the Spaniard, where he has averaged 0.30 non-penalty goals and 1.93 key passes per 90, as well as averaging a 48.6% successful take-on rate to the former City wingers’ 44.1% per 90.

The two demonstrate similar strengths in possession out wide, however, a similar pattern follows in Diaby’s statistical dominance over Torres, averaging 4.17 progressive carries to his 2.78 per 90 last term.

Emery could snatch a better deal in opting for the Leverkusen ace, who over the past few years has demonstrated that he is capable of being a consistent threat on the flanks.

Villa could equip their side with an in-demand player to not just flex their growth under Emery, but their desire to build upon the success of last season rather than remaining stagnant after a burst of form.