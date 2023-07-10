Aston Villa are one of a number of Premier League clubs believed to be interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer.

Who is Moussa Diaby?

The 24-year-old stood out as a key figure for the Bundesliga side in 2022/23, providing a reliable stream of end product throughout the campaign. He scored nine goals and registered eight assists in 33 league appearances, meaning he was averaging a goal contribution more than every other game.

Diaby's performances may well have alerted a number of teams ahead of a potential summer exit from Leverkusen, and although his current deal doesn't expire until 2025, they may feel that now is the best possible time to receive as much money for his services as possible, rather than lose him for a cut-price fee nearer to the expiry of his deal.

Villa enjoyed a tremendous 2022/23 season, sealing qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League and looking reborn under Unai Emery, and it looks as though they could look to snap up the Leverkusen ace before the new Premier League campaign gets underway.

Will Moussa Diaby sign for Aston Villa?

According to The Daily Mail, Villa are in the race to sign Diaby during the current transfer window, as the battle hots up for his signature:

"Aston Villa have become the latest club to express interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. Villa are understood to have made a check on the situation of the Frenchman who is expected to leave the Bundesliga side this summer. Manager Unai Emery is keen to add a wide player to his squad this summer.

"Leverkusen would want a fee in excess of £50m for Diaby which would represent a club record for Villa were they to firm up their interest. Their highest ever buy is currently £38m Emi Buendia. France international Diaby has scored 49 goals and set up 48 in 172 games for Leverkusen since joining them from Paris Saint Germain in 2019. He has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United."

Diaby could be precisely what Villa are after this summer, in terms of bolstering Emery's squad and bringing fresh legs to it, given his age. Former Germany international Kerem Demirbay has hailed him for being both "very quick" and "very clever" in the past, and his tally of 49 goals and 48 assists in 172 appearances for Leverkusen says a lot about how productive he is in the final third.

That explosiveness in attack could help take Villa up another gear next season, giving them a different dimension up front and bringing more pace than the likes of Emiliano Buendia and Philippe Coutinho. He is a nine-cap France international, which is no mean feat considering the amount of world-class quality in their squad, and he could be a statement signing who sums up the giant steps they are making under Emery.

Happiest on the right-hand side, Diaby can also thrive on the opposite flank and down the middle, with such versatility a great weapon to have in the modern game, only making him a better option for Villa.