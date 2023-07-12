Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen gem Moussa Diaby, as Unai Emery and Monchi get to work this transfer window.

The Spanish duo is due to have a busy summer as they bid to get the squad up to par to compete in the Premier League and Europe next season.

Monchi could provide his second masterclass in signing Diaby, with Pau Torres set to become the first big signing of his reign.

Could Aston Villa sign Moussa Diaby?

As reported by the Daily Mail earlier this week, Villa were named as one of the clubs interested in the Bayer Leverkusen winger.

The report claimed that the Villans had joined the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle in the race for the 24-year-old.

Contracted to the German club until 2025, Leverkusen would expect an offer in the region of £50m for the Frenchman.

Where could Moussa Diaby play at Aston Villa?

Making a name for himself in Paris Saint Germain’s academy, the Paris-born gem has sparkled in Germany, cementing himself as a favourite in Leverkusen.

In 172 total appearances for the Bundesliga side, the 24-year-old has contributed to 97 goals, scoring 49 and assisting 48 from the wing, seeing him described as “electrifying” by journalist Aaron Stokes.

With the ability to play on either side of the pitch, Diaby has proved to be a constant threat from the flanks, as highlighted by his 24 goal contributions in all competitions last season.

While many know of the wide players’ talents, not many are aware of his expertise on the level of former teammate Leon Bailey, who caused havoc playing alongside the Frenchman at Leverkusen.

The once frightening duo could be an incentive for Emery to hire Diaby, with the possibility that he could uncover the Jamaican’s form prior to his move to the Premier League along with the potential addition.

Across 119 Bundesliga appearances, Bailey contributed to 49 goals, scoring 28 and assisting 21 to highlight the threat he can pose on the flanks.

His skills have not yet been transferred to Villa Park, with him scoring just five Premier League goals in 51 appearances so far for the Villans.

Hailed as having “deadly wings” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Leverkusen were once spoiled by the riches of Bailey and Diaby, who as highlighted by the scout contributed collectively to 51 goals in 2020/21.

Emery could reignite where the duo left off, bringing a once-threatening combination back to life in the Midlands in the bid to improve the form of their winger as well as the overall form of the club.

Averaging 1.70 successful take-ons and 4.17 progressive carries per 90 in the Bundesliga last season, Diaby could be the perfect outlet on the flank to liven up the play in the wide areas at Villa Park.

The French "demon" - as lauded by The Athletic's Alex Barker - is also a strong figure in his playmaking efforts, averaging 1.93 key passes per 90, being a prominent presence in the final third for those around him.

Monchi could deliver Emery a masterclass in giving the Spaniard a chance at re-coupling the two wingers, in the hope to re-spark the chemistry once loved in Germany.