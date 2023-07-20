Aston Villa target Moussa Diaby remains a 'priority' transfer target at Villa Park as speculation continues to swirl over his future at Bayer Leverkusen, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Moussa Diaby going to Aston Villa?

According to Football Insider, Diaby is still 'yet to be convinced' over the prospect of moving to Villa Park to work under Unai Emery despite Aston Villa's endeavours to land the France international.

The report states that Aston Villa have submitted a £42 million bid for the £37k-a-week earner and talks continue to progress regarding a prospective transfer.

As per The Daily Mail, Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are attempting to gazump Aston Villa in the race for Diaby to offer him the opportunity to play alongside stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic.

Bayer Leverkusen are seeking to recoup around £50 million for Diaby before considering sanctioning his departure. Rennes winger Jeremy Doku an alternative option that could be courted by Aston Villa as Emery looks to secure a new wide man.

Last term, Diaby produced some admirable form for Bayer Leverkusen and managed to notch 14 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored show that Diaby has the capacity to perform several attacking functions to a high degree of respectability, as he recorded an average of 2.4 shots, 1.8 key passes and 1.5 completed dribbles in the Bundesliga over the course of 2022/23.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano has indicated that Diaby still remains a key target for Aston Villa this summer.

Romano said: "The priority remains Moussa Diaby. Their opening proposal was €35m plus add-ons, not €45m, €35m plus add-ons. And the answer from Bayer Leverkusen was no. They want way more than that, but they're also aware of the desire of the player to make his move to the Premier League and join Unai Emery."

Who else could Aston Villa sign this window?

According to Marca journalist David G. Medina speaking about reports from L'Equipe regarding Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix being a target for Aston Villa, the Villans have received a boost in the bid to land the Portugal international, as he stated on Twitter: "As we have counted in Marca, there is NO interest from PSG in Joao. The one who DOES love the Portuguese is Aston Villa. L'Equipe, the most reliable medium with PSG and with so many other topics, confirms it."

Gazzetta dello Sport detailed earlier this month that Aston Villa saw a bid of €25 million turned down for AC Milan midfielder Charles De Ketalaere, with a gap in valuation being the reason for the rebuffed offer as the Italian giants seek €30 million for the Belgium international.

Conversations have take place between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest involving Wales international Brennan Johnson, who is another name that Emery is looking to add to the ranks in the West Midlands, according to The Daily Mail.

Nottingham Forest may have to sell Johnson to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and a fee of £40 million may be enough to entice the 22-year-old to Villa Park.