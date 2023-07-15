Aston Villa have an advantage in their race to sign Moussa Diaby this summer from Bayer Leverkusen as other clubs vying for his signature have cooled their interest in the France international, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Moussa Diaby coming to the Premier League?

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update surrounding Aston Villa's interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Diaby, stating: "Aston Villa plan to bid again for Moussa Diaby in the next days. Negotiations are still ongoing with Bayer Leverkusen. Opening €35m plus add-ons bid turned down by Leverkusen but talks on. Diaby, open to Premier League football as Villa got the green light from player side."

CBS Sports journalist James Benge has detailed that Diaby also has interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr and Serie A champions Napoli, as he said: "Al Nassr ready to pay €50m for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, who is also wanted by Aston Villa and has been linked to Napoli."

90min report that despite Aston Villa's failed initial bid of £30m plus add-ons to try and entice Diaby to the West Midlands, the £37k-a-week ace is believed to be open to the move and the opportunity to work under Unai Emery.

Arsenal and Newcastle United have been 'monitoring' his situation for a long period of time while Aston Villa are also working on alternative targets including Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Wales international Johnson is valued at over £50 million by Nottingham Forest; nevertheless, there is optimism at Villa Park that they can land him for a lower price, according to Telegraph Sport.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Bayer Leverkusen are looking to accumulate a financial reward of €60 million (£51.3 million) before sanctioning an exit for Diaby.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs believes that Arsenal and Newcastle United have slowed down their attraction towards Diaby, which could give Aston Villa a boost in their pursuit of the Paris-born winger.

Jacobs stated: "Moussa Diaby is quite an interesting one. I think that the interest in him dates all the way back to last summer and Arsenal then certainly considered, but the player ended up staying at Bayer Leverkusen. Now I don't think that Arsenal are as active on this front and the same can be said for Newcastle as well, those are the two clubs that were always linked with Diaby."

Would Moussa Diaby be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Aston Villa being able to bring a player of Diaby's directness and quality to Villa Park would have to be considered a real coup by Emery as he ramps up his transfer business in the West Midlands.

Last term, the 24-year-old was in inspired form for Bayer Leverkusen, registering 14 goals and 11 assists from 48 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

In the Bundesliga, Diaby also recorded the fourth top speed in the entire division behind Karim Adeyemi, Sheraldo Becker and Alphonso Davies, reaching 36.52 kilometres per hour and he possesses an elite level of pace that can hurt defences in counter-attacking scenarios.

Diaby is also a master of putting opportunities on a plate for his teammates and successfully performed 143 shot-creating actions in 2022/23, as per FBRef.

Undoubtedly, the France international has the potential to be a statement signing at Villa Park and could take the Premier League high-flyers to a new level in 2023/24.