Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing Bayer Leverkusen gem Moussa Diaby, as Unai Emery prepares to add firepower to his squad at Villa Park.

After firing the Villans into Europe, the natural progression would be to add high profile names to the ranks in the Midlands, which is said to be on the agenda if recent reports are to be believed.

Could Aston Villa sign Moussa Diaby?

As reported by the Daily Mail, Villa have joined the race to sign the highly-coveted Diaby, with the Bundesliga sensation having also been linked to Arsenal already this summer.

The report claims that the Midlands side have expressed their interest in the £50m forward, in a move that could break the club’s record transfer fee.

It’s mentioned that Emery desires a wide player this transfer window, with Villa said to have ‘made a check’ on the Frenchman’s situation.

How good is Moussa Diaby?

Developing through the ranks of Paris Saint Germain’s academy, the 24-year-old winger made his mark in Europe after signing for Leverkusen in 2019.

Fast-forward four years and the Frenchman has contributed to 97 goals in Germany, scoring 49 and assisting 48 in all competitions for Die Werkself.

Hailed as “electrifying” by journalist Aaron Stokes, the Paris-born gem could be a revelation under Emery, and provide a firm upgrade to options already on show at Villa Park.

Deployed primarily as a right-winger, Diaby has the capabilities to be played on the opposite flank as well as through the middle as a striker, however, he provides a more potent threat on goal on the right as a left-footed player.

His versatility along the front line could be vital for Emery to revolutionise his inherited squad at Villa Park, and equip better options in the final third to prompt the club to reach further heights during his first full season in charge.

The Frenchman could arrive in the Midlands to a familiar face, with Leon Bailey being his former teammate at Leverkusen, however the Jamaican could be less thrilled to see the 24-year-old on such an occasion.

Branded as “inconsistent” by Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor via Football Insider, Bailey could have his position in the squad threatened by the potential arrival of Diaby, who has outperformed the winger since his Bundesliga exit.

When comparing the two on their respective 2022/23 campaigns, it could suggest worrying times ahead for the 25-year-old.

As per FBref, Diaby averaged 0.30 non-penalty goals per 90, as well as showing a threat in possession with an average of 4.17 progressive carries and 1.83 carries into the penalty area per 90 in the Bundesliga, as a marker of his creative prowess.

Bailey registered lower averages in such areas, recording 0.18 non-penalty goals per 90, with 3.89 progressive carries and 1.74 carries into the penalty area per 90.

The two show similar threat in the progression of their 1v1 ability, with the Frenchman averaging 0.47 successful take-ons that led to a shot attempt, fractionally more than the Villa man who averaged 0.46 per 90.

Diaby could prove to be a stronger outlet for those around him also, averaging 1.93 key passes and 0.40 through balls per 90 to Bailey’s 1.37 key passes and 0.18 through balls, via FBref comparisons, suggesting that the Jamaican may have to raise the bar to maintain his spot.

Monchi could then pull off a masterclass in signing Diaby as an attacking upgrade, such is his status as one of the most threatening wingers in Europe.