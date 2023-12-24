Aston Villa are keen to strengthen in January to aid their title bid and have made contact with the current employers of an exciting young star over a potential deal, according to a report.

Aston Villa's title challenge...

On Friday evening, Aston Villa's never-say-die attitude was on full display in the West Midlands after Nicolo Zaniolo salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United courtesy of a 98th-minute header to send Villa Park wild.

Despite dropping points against an opponent who are currently in the relegation zone, the Villans sit one point off the top of the table heading into Christmas Day and will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Manchester United side on Boxing Day at Old Trafford.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after sharing the spoils with the Blades, Unai Emery sounded out his appreciation for his players' resilience to claw back a point from the jaws of defeat, saying:

"I’m very happy with how we finished today after 15 matches winning in a row because each match is very difficult to win."

"Today they defended very well. We were controlling the match in the first half like we prepared. We didn’t score but we needed to be patient. I think the goal they refused with VAR is the moment we were being a little bit upset in our minds and we lost a little bit of control of the game. They created one or two chances to score and we needed to avoid chances like that. When they scored it was very difficult but we reacted very well, we scored and we drew. I’m very happy now we have 39 points."

A total of 39 points is an impressive total as the Villans look to prolong their hunt for the title. A new report now suggests that they have made contact regarding the availability of an exciting attacker.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have made contact with Juventus regarding winger Samuel Iling-Junior and his current employers would be willing to sanction his exit for a fee in the region of £17 million.

Five similar players to Samuel Iling-Junior (FBRef) Player Club Mitchell Weiser Werder Bremen Darlin Yongwa Lorient Destiny Udogie Tottenham Hotspur Matias Vina Sassuolo Vanderson Monaco

The report states that the Villans have asked for information regarding the England Under-21 international and he could end up being one of two attacking arrivals in the West Midlands as Emery looks to bolster his options in the final third. Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the former Chelsea academy man.

Labelled an "assist machine" by journalist Michele Neri, Iling-Junior has made seven appearances in Serie A this term for Juventus, notching one assist in the process (Iling-Junior statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nevertheless, he looks to be firmly on the periphery at the Allianz Stadium and a move back to England could be the perfect next step to keep his positive career trajectory going, possibly at Villa Park.