Aston Villa fans would have been in dreamland when looking at all the star-studded business their side were doing right up until the transfer window slammed shut.

Indeed, the Villans would end up making three statement buys right at the death with Marcus Rashford, Axel Disasi and Marco Asensio all joining on loan to significantly bolster Unai Emery's men.

The last name in that trio of fresh purchases is arguably the most bumper buy of the lot, with the Spaniard boasting quite the successful career before making this last-ditch switch to England.

Asensio's career so far

One brief glance at Asensio's glittering career honours shows you the illustrious company he has held when playing for both Paris St. Germain and Real Madrid, with a stunning three Champions League successes under his belt playing in Madrid, alongside lifting three La Liga titles aloft.

He could well give his new side a much-needed boost on Europe's biggest stage subsequently, having picked up an impressive 61 goals from 286 appearances at the Santiago Bernabeu, before then branching out to shine in the French capital.

Even with the French giants allowing the 29-year-old to move onto Villa, Asensio still has two goals and four assists next to his name in Ligue 1 action this season, with seven big chances created in total music to the ears of Ollie Watkins who will want to cause havoc linking up with the new attacker.

After all, adding in Asensio will give Emery more options down the right wing which has been somewhat of problem area so far this campaign, considering an underperforming Leon Bailey only has a lacklustre three goal contributions in the Premier League.