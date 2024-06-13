Aston Villa can surely call their 2023/24 season a success. After Unai Emery became the manager in October 2022, he has overseen a huge transformation of a side that was destined for relegation under Steven Gerrard, to a team that has qualified for the Champions League ahead of next season.

Their fourth-place finish in the Premier League this season was Villa’s joint second-highest ever since the top flight was rebranded from the First Division to the competition we all know today in 1992.

They only bettered that in the inaugural season, 1992/93, with their fourth-place finish in 1995/96 the equal second-best.

This was largely thanks to the superb performances of Ollie Watkins, who scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists in 37 Premier League games, a tally which saw him win the playmaker award. As per Sofascore, his 32 combined goal involvements were only bettered by Cole Palmer, who scored and assisted 33 times for Chelsea last season.

With Villa set for an exciting campaign in 2024/25, it will be a big summer transfer window. There are already links of several incomings for the Villans, but also some outgoings, with one man potentially on his way out of Villa Park to join a giant of Italian football.

Aston Villa regular could depart

The player in question here is Villa’s Poland international right-back, Matty Cash. The former Nottingham Forest man was an important player under Unai Emery last term, but an exit from the Villans could be on the cards over the summer transfer window.

Indeed, that is according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio, the esteemed Italian journalist. He reports contact between Italian giants AC Milan and Aston Villa for a potential transfer of Cash “have continued”, as the two clubs look to strike an agreement.

As per the report from Di Marzio, Villa are hoping to sell the Poland international for a fee of around £25m, which would represent almost £10m of profit for the right-back. They paid East Midlands club Forest £16m to acquire his services back in the summer window of 2020.

He could be the second player Villa sell to Italy this week, with Douglas Luiz set to join Juventus. That deal will also see midfielder Weston McKennie and former Chelsea academy player Samuel Iling-Junior go the other way, with Juve also paying £16.8m.

Related What Aston Villa’s starting XI could look like after £105m spending spree Aston Villa will be looking to build on their momentous 23/24 campaign, having qualified for the Champions League.

Why this is an important deal for Villa

On the face of things, this might seem like a strange move for Villa to do given Cash’s importance under Emery last season. The Polish full-back played 29 times in the Premier League, generally only missing games through injury and suspension.

However, it is a necessary deal to do, given they need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. As an article by Sky Sports explains, this means that when clubs add up their accounts “they can have made a loss no greater than £105m across the previous three seasons”.

Over the past season, this was breached by both Everton and Cash’s former club Forest, who both suffered points deductions as punishment. Thus, it is vital that clubs stay on the right side of the threshold.

In selling Cash, Villa will not only receive money in the immediate future that can help balance their books, but also save money on Cash’s wages.

As per Capology, he earns £80k per week at the moment, which is even more than the aforementioned McKennie, a likely incoming for Villa. The American currently earns £53k-per-week as per Capololgy, meaning that a similar total will also save Villa money in the long term and help them stay in the green for PSR.

Aston Villa highest earners 2023/24 Salary (per week) Player £150k Clement Lenglet, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans £130k Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins £120k John McGinn, Lucas Digne, Emi Martinez, Leon Bailey £100k Diego Carlos, Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres £80k Matty Cash Stats from Capology

Whilst losing Cash is frustrating, it was always necessary for the Villans to sell this summer. By moving the full-back on, as well as Luiz and Jhon Duran, who is Chelsea-bound, it helps them balance their books correctly to avoid facing the same punishment as the Toffees and Forest did last season, which could have easily cost them both relegation from the Premier League.