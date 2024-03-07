Aston Villa’s season truly gets underway this evening, as they embark on their UEFA Conference League journey.

Dutch giant Ajax is the opponent that Unai Emery’s side will look to defeat, and they go into the tie with high morale.

The Villans have won their last three matches in the Premier League, whereas the Eredivisie club has won just one of their last five league matches.

Nonetheless, let’s take a look at who could come into the team today and put Villa one step closer to European glory.

The latest on Jacob Ramsey's injury

It’s predicted that almost exactly the same team that defeated Luton Town 3-2 at the weekend should start once again, with only a couple of changes.

One of those to make way will be Jacob Ramsey, who was forced off in the first half against the Hatters due to an injury, making Villa’s already light midfield even weaker.

Emery has confirmed that the 22-year-old won’t be ready in time to face Ajax, but he delivered the promising news that it looks set to just be a short-term issue, stating:

“He’s not available for tomorrow [vs Ajax]. He’s not with a big injury but we will have to wait to see how he’s progressing to be available for the next match on Sunday.”

However, regardless of whether Ramsey was available or not, there’s a player who deserves to feature from the off in the Netherlands.

The player to replace Jacob Ramsey

The rise and development of Leon Bailey this season has been incredible, but that’s prevented Moussa Diaby from starting as regularly as expected.

The French attacker joined Villa in a club record £51.9m deal, and he’s played 37 matches across all competitions since arriving, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

At Bayer Leverkusen, Diaby was known as a “deadly” winger, as per Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who mainly operated on the right. However, since joining Villa, he has predominantly played as a centre forward or as an attacking midfielder.

This is set to be the case again against Ajax, and the 24-year-old has already proved that he can perform against strong opposition away from home this season, as displayed against Newcastle United on his Premier League debut.

Diaby vs Newcastle Stats Diaby Goals 1 Shots 3 Key passes 2 Pass accuracy 88% Successful dribbles 2 Touches 37 Via Sofascore

The Magpies are currently at a similar standard to this Ajax team, and as you can see, not only can Diaby find the back of the net, but he can also create for Ollie Watkins, which will be vital.

A huge European away game can always turn hostile in the blink of an eye, so having Diaby in attack who can carry the ball and retain it, as shown by his 100% dribble success rate and high pass accuracy, will be incredibly important.

Diaby has been impressive at times this season, but Emery could just provide him with an opportunity to show the Villa faithful what he’s really about.