Aston Villa have been named as one of the sides chasing a move for a rising star, with an unnamed team making a bid in recent days.

Villans remain on course for Champions League

It is looking set to be a memorable season for Unai Emery and Aston Villa. The Midlands outfit currently sit fourth in the Premier League, and despite a 4-1 loss at the hands of Manchester City in midweek, they didn't lose out too much with both sides below them in the top four race also dropping points.

As it stands, they have a two point lead over fifth placed Tottenham, though Ange Postecoglou's side have a game in hand on their counterparts. More importantly, both sides have a massive cushion to Manchester United, with the Red Devils 11 points behind Aston Villa and nine behind Tottenham.

The Premier League race for Europe Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points 4. Aston Villa 31 18 5 8 17 59 5. Tottenham Hotspur 30 17 6 7 18 57 6. Manchester United 30 15 3 12 -1 48

Given that fifth place in the Premier League will result in Champions League football next season in all likelihood, Villa are set for a return to Europe's Premier competition barring a disastrous end to the campaign. They could yet end the season with silverware too, with a quarter-final against Lille awaiting them in the UEFA Conference League, and should they make it through that they will find themselves against either Olympiacos or Fenerbahce.

However, with nearly £120m of losses reported earlier in the campaign stirring financial fair play concerns, this summer may be a more frugal one than last year, unless they part ways with one of their stars. Instead, Villa may have to outsmart the market, and it appears that they could already be in the process of doing just that.

Villa tipped as side chasing Muci

That comes as a report from Turkey links them with a move for rising star Ernest Muci. The midfielder only made the switch to Besiktas from Legia Warsaw in January, but is rapidly becoming an increasingly talked about prospect.

The attacking midfielder has scored twice in seven outings for his new club, but Villa fans will remember him for the three goals he grabbed in two games against them earlier in the season.

Muci has already been the subject of interest from Europe since his arrival in Turkey. Besiktas president Hasam Arat has claimed that he has rejected one offer and is keen to keep the Albanian beyond this summer.

“A club from Europe made an offer of 20 million Euros for Ernest Muci. But I rejected the offer," Arat said. "He is a player with great potential and we want him to stay with us next season."

Turkish outlet Fanatik claim that the outfit in question may be Villa, who are keen to strengthen their ranks in a bid to push on further next season. If it was Emery's side they will have to improve their offer though, with Muci's star continuing to rise.

As per Transfermarkt, his value has increased more than 6x in the last 12 months, and it promises to continue to do so if he can continue his good form in Turkey.