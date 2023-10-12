These days, Aston Villa are unlikely to be too bothered about their goalkeeping situation - seeing as World Cup winner Emi Martinez is part of a great setup that has rewarded the Lions with a first involvement in European football in over a decade.

However, the Villans would be refreshed to hear that they're not the only ones who have taken the rough with the smooth before coming good in recent seasons. Step forward, Pierluigi Gollini.

How much did Aston Villa sell Pierluigi Gollini for?

Gollini signed for then-Champiosnhip Aston Villa in 2015. The young 'keeper had had a promising Serie A season with Hellas Verona, and showed why he'd been involved with the youth academies of Fiorentina and even Manchester United.

However, in Birmingham, things didn't exactly materialise for the 6 foot 4 stopper with Aston Villa struggling to bounce back from relegation to the second tier under Roberto Di Matteo.

Pairing some key Gollini mistakes as well as the eventual sacking of the manager who bought him - the keeper fell further and further down the pecking order.

When Steve Bruce arrived, Mark Bunn was preferred for the 2016 festive period. Then, Sam Johnstone came in on loan in the January window from Manchester United - all but cementing the club's intentions to get Gollini gone.

Atalanta obliged and took him on loan for 18 months before making the move permanent in June 2018 for what now seems a steal of £4.5m.

Where is Pierluigi Gollini now?

In Bergamo, Gollini steadily became a constant feature in a side of often-cult players that achieved great league placements for La Dea.

After gradually surpassing Erit Berisha's spot as number one, Gollini spent two terms in the team that finished third in 2019/20, and 2020/21. In Atalanta's debut Champions League campaign, Gollini featured in every group game as they finished second.

In the 19/20 campaign, Gollini kept eight clean sheets. He then beat that in 20/21 with ten as the rest of the league saw what a capable keeper Aston Villa had let go.

This prompted admittedly inconsistent loans to both Tottenham and Fiorentina before he settled again on loan with Napoli.

The Italian giants have taken Gollini on loan twice with the potential for a permanent move - and his form when given the chance, and support to the group, has kept him at the club. When he got the opportunity in Napoli's Serie A winning campaign ahead of regular Alex Meret - Gollini kept two clean sheets in four appearances. Impressive work indeed.

Now, despite being lauded "as among the hottest goalkeeping prospects to come out of Italy", before only spending six months at Aston Villa - Gollini's story shows that persistent determination and a clearly endearing nature can get you where you want to go.

Maybe after all, it looks as if the 'keeper can keep repaying Roberto Di Matteo's judgement: "Gollini is a highly-rated goalkeeper in Italy, he's young, a good shot-stopper, he comes for crosses, he's good with his feet."

Indeed, perhaps that sale of just £4.5m was a mistake after all. Imagine him and Martinez together...