Aston Villa are set to target Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Aston Villa transfer news – what is the latest with Samuel Chukwueze?

The Midlands side are one of many clubs across both the Premier League and across Europe that hold an interest in the wideman, with Unai Emery looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the Villains return to continental football for the first time in over a decade.

According to reports, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all interested in bringing in the Nigerian attacker to England.

The 24-year-old was part of two famous Villarreal sides that first beat United in the 2020/21 Europa League final, and then the following year was part of the Yellow Submarine side that reached a Champions League semi-final.

Chukwueze has made over 200 appearances across his Villarreal career, but has just 12 months remaining on his current contract and therefore the Spanish side may be forced to lower their asking price to not lose out on him for free.

What has Dean Jones got to say about Aston Villa and Samuel Chukwueze?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT regarding Chukwueze, he said: “AC Milan have been exploring a deal for Samuel Chukwueze, but they are worried about him choosing a move to the Premier League instead. It’s interesting because Aston Villa want a wide attacker and have been linked with him a few times and this is the area of recruitment they are currently looking closely at.

Finding a new winger is considered the new priority for Emery after reaching a deal for Pau Torres because he wants a fresh dynamic to give his attack a new edge.

Villa have also been looking at Harvey Barnes and Brennan Johnson, so this is going to be interesting to see exactly how they narrow down the profile of the player they want and need. The ability to be adaptable is definitely something important, that’s what I keep being told.”

So, what is all the fuss about Samuel Chukwueze?

With 13 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, it's safe to say that the attacker deserves all the attention he is currently getting, having played a massive part in getting his side a place in Europe.

This has led to him being rightly hailed as a "beast" by members of the media.

Chukwueze would be a similar option to Leon Bailey for Villa, but he plays mainly on the opposite side to the Jamaican, which could lead to one of the most dangerous winger duos in the league should both stay fit and form chemistry together. One of the 24-year-old's biggest strengths, like Bailey, is his dribbling ability, with his 5.12 progressive carries putting him in the top 9% of all forwards across Europe's top five leagues. This is backed up by the fact that he has been hailed as a "crazy dribbler" and even upstaged Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, after his masterclass performance against Real Madrid.

Indeed, having signed Youri Tielemans and with Pau Torres seemingly on the way, things are certainly looking up for Aston Villa as Emery continues to work his magic on the transfer front.