Aston Villa are closely monitoring a vastly decorated player ahead of January, though a fresh report has revealed that there are other clubs who are also looking to bring him to the Premier League.

Aston Villa transfer news

Football Insider have reported that NSWE, Monchi and Unai Emery are open to offers for Leander Dendoncker at the start of next year, and are looking to replace him with an upgrade in the centre of the park. Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi has emerged as a potential replacement with his deal being set to expire at the end of the season (Leicester contracts), but should the manager fail to secure his services, he’s set his sights on an alternative option overseas.

Juventus’ central midfielder Adrien Rabiot first put pen to paper at the Allianz Stadium from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2019, and he’s since gone on to make a total of 227 appearances for Massimiliano Allegri’s side to date (Transfermarkt - Rabiot statistics).

The France international has emerged as his team’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.43 (WhoScored - Juventus statistics), and the 28-year-old’s form has caught the eye of Villa chiefs, who are aware that his terms also run out upon the conclusion of the current campaign (Juventus contracts).

Aston Villa keeping tabs on Adrien Rabiot

According to 90min, Aston Villa are casting an eye over Adrien Rabiot, but they are set to face stiff competition from three other admirers.

"Juventus are confident that they will agree a new long-term contract with midfielder Adrien Rabiot, sources have confirmed to 90min. Man Utd still retain an interest in the player, thanks in part to Erik ten Hag being a noted fan of Rabiot's skillset.

"Along with Man Utd, Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Aston Villa and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on Rabiot's situation at Juventus."

Adrien Rabiot's style of play

A box to box central midfielder, Rabiot is capable of having a positive impact at both ends of the pitch, with the defensive aspect being what he’s shown so far this season having won 15 out of his 27 tackles, which is the highest success rate throughout his squad (FBRef - Juventus statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 2, the left-footed ace also loves to get involved with the action in the final third having posted 74 contributions (43 goals and 31 assists) since the start of his career, with his all-round game having seen him dubbed a “monster” by reliable journalist Robin Bairner.

Adrien Rabiot - Strengths Adrien Rabiot - Weaknesses Aerial duels Player has no significant weaknesses Tackling Concentration (Data via WhoScored)

Allegri’s £150k-per-week earner (Juventus salaries), certainly knows exactly what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured 23 pieces of silverware for both club and country since bursting onto the professional scene, so he would be able to upgrade the winning mentality of the current squad at Aston Villa, who are certainly a young group on the up.