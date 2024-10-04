After defeating Bayern Munich, Aston Villa have seemingly been brought back down to earth by a whole string of injury news, with a key player now potentially joining as many as five others on the sidelines this weekend.

Aston Villa injury news

If the rest of the Premier League were surprised by Aston Villa's top four place last season, then they'd have been even more shocked by their 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in their second Champions League game of the season, but the Villans have more than deserved both impressive feats.

The Bundesliga giants made the trip in good form, with Harry Kane even making his return to England amid fitness doubts. But it was Jhon Duran who once again stole the headlines from the bench, scoring a sensational winner for his side deep into the second-half.

The Villans don't have long to bask in the glory of defeating such a top side, however, as their focus now turns straight back to the Premier League in which they play host to Manchester United this weekend. Whilst Bayern Munich presented challenges of their own, Unai Emery's side face a slightly different battle against Manchester United and a first real test of the season when it comes to their squad depth, following such an exhausting effort to best Bayern.

According to 3 Added Minutes, as many as six players are now potentially sidelined for the Villans, with Amadou Onana among those who may now miss Manchester United this weekend. The Belgian, who has hit the ground running in the Midlands, limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury against Bayern Munich to add to Villa's injury woes following Jacob Ramsey's earlier knock.

The duo join Matty Cash, John McGinn, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara on Emery's list of injury doubts, as Villa look to return to winning ways in the Premier League after a frustrating 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town last time out.

"Fantastic" Onana has hit ground running at Aston Villa

At times, big-money signings take half a season to settle in, but that's far from been the case for Onana at Villa. The former Everton midfielder is arguably playing the best football of his career, providing a goal threat and remaining defensively reliable in a Villa side gunning for Champions League qualification for the second season on the bounce.

His form does, however, mean that he'll be a big miss against Manchester United if injury against Bayern Munich forces Emery into a frustrating change. The Spaniard will be keen to round off what would be an excellent week by defeating the Red Devils and only adding to Erik ten Hag's recent woes.

Without their £140,000-a-week star though, those in the Midlands may struggle to make their desired statement, keeping the door ajar for Manchester United to earn a result. Dubbed "fantastic" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig in the past, Onana will prove to be quite the miss if he is sidelined for this weekend's clash at Villa Park.