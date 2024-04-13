Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is preparing his side for a crunch clash against Arsenal as they bid to beat Spurs to a place in the top four.

Aston Villa travel to Arsenal as Champions League race heats up

The Villans' tough test comes after Tottenham's trip to Newcastle earlier this afternoon, and Emery's side quite simply need to keep chase with them as we fast approach the business end of this campaign.

It's been a remarkable season at Villa Park and one of real promise, as Emery impresses during his first full campaign in the dugout after replacing Steven Gerrard last year.

They've been one of the surprise packages of 2023/24, but their test at the Emirates tomorrow afternoon represents their arguable toughest yet, and Arsenal have it all to play for as well as they look to clinch their first league title in 20 years.

Aston Villa's next league fixtures Date Arsenal (away) April 14th Bournemouth (home) April 21st Chelsea (home) April 27th Brighton (away) May 4th Liverpool (home) May 13th

Villa need to pick up again, though, having won just once in their last five top-flight matches. Mikel Arteta's men, meanwhile, boast four wins from their last five and are by far the more superior side in terms of form.

NSWE are looking to back Emery this summer and improve the squad in certain areas, but for now, focus remains very much on the field.

Unfortunately for Emery, Villa are without star midfielder Douglas Luiz for the north London clash, who's been a star player and pivotal to their European push.

Hutton bemoans "huge blow" as Luiz misses Arsenal game

The Brazilian is suspended following his 10th yellow card of the season, meaning he'll be absent from the trip to Arsenal and their following game at home to Bournemouth.

Speaking to Villa News, BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Alan Hutton has called Luiz's absence a "huge blow" ahead of Arsenal.

“First and foremost it is a huge blow,” Hutton explained.

“I think he has been one of the outstanding players of this season and for a number of seasons, actually. With everything that he does within the game, he has grown into a kind of leadership role, not only with his performances but on and off the pitch.

“His set plays, everything that he does defensively and moving forward through the thirds so he is going to be a huge blow. I think it’s good that John McGinn is back in because at least he can ease that burden a little bit.

“I don’t think they will see it as a free hit because they’re there or there about now and they’re aiming for that top four so if you really want to go and compete with these teams, you need to go and show that on the pitch.

“They’ll see it as a huge test. They’ve had a massive game in the Champions League midweek and that could help Villa moving forward if they’re a little bit tired. It’s going to be a huge test for them.”