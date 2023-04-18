Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno has apologised to fans for his English language skills after a recent interview he gave wit the club's media team.

What's the latest on Aston Villa and Alex Moreno?

It's actually been a pretty brilliant spell for the left-back in Birmingham so far, having only arrived from Real Betis in a £12.5m transfer this January.

Indeed, Moreno – who earns a reported £35k-p/w – has started the last seven games for Villa in the Premier League, going unbeaten with six wins and one draw.

What's more, he impressed most recently against Newcastle United, picking up an assist and a clean sheet in the 3-0 home win at Villa Park.

After the game, the Spaniard conducted an interview in English with VillaTV and while he made no major faux pas, he subsequently took to social media to apologise for his efforts.

Indeed, he wrote on Twitter: "I'm sorry my English, we will continue to improve! Every time I feel better speaking, we continue in this good line of matches."

How good has Moreno been for Aston Villa?

Moreno certainly has no need to apologise. After all, it's impressive enough that he is already able to deliver an interview in English despite having only arrived in the country a matter of months ago.

But no doubt fans will love his enthusiastic attitude anyway, and it's fair to say he's matched that commitment to improving on and off the field.

Indeed, while he had some shaky performances early on in a Villa shirt – picking up a 5.9 SofaScore rating after the 4-2 loss against Leicester City as he made on mistake that led to a goal – he has since been getting better week on week it seems.

Indeed, he has delivered consecutive 7.2 and 7.3 SofaScore performances in his last two outings against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, keeping cleansheets in both games.

After the most recent win against the Mapgies, journalist Ashley Preece was high with his praise for Moreno, giving him an 8/10 and writing in the BirminghamLive player ratings: "A constant outlet for Villa down the left-hand side with the Spaniard making Ramsey’s chance which struck the crossbar.

"Moreno soon chalked up his third assist in a Villa shirt as he teed-up Watkins for 2-0. Enjoyed himself out there again."

All in all, it seems as though the Spaniard has very little to apologise right now either on or off the pitch.