Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has praised in-form teammate Ollie Watkins on Instagram after the striker impressed yet again this weekend.

What's the latest on Ollie Watkins and Aston Villa?

It's been a fine few months for the Villans under Unai Emery and this was well summed up with their Premier League win on Saturday.

Indeed, playing host to Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United, the home side brushed past the Magpies with a comfortable 3-0 win.

At the very heart of the display was Watkins who set up the first goal for Jacob Ramsey before getting his name on the score sheet with two second-half efforts.

The £75k-p/w star has been in fine form and it seems as though his teammates are happy to dish out the praise.

Indeed, Watkins took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with the caption: "2 goals, 1 assist and most importantly a huge 3 points."

Bailey then added his own comment, writing: "Out of this world atp!!!"

How many goals has Watkins scored for Emery?

With that being his 11th goal in his last 12 league games, Watkins has been symbolic of the brilliant form Villa have found under their new manager.

Indeed, under Emery, the 27-year-old has directly contributed to 17 goals in 19 matches (with four of those being assists).

Such form has understandably fired Villa up the table from being potentially relegation-threatened under former coach Steven Gerrard, to now within six points of a Champions League spot.

Watkins has more combined goals and assists since the turn of the year (14) than Erling Haaland (13). He explained his improved form when talking to the press recently (via BirminghamLive).

Indeed, he said: “I’m being smart with my runs. Before maybe I was running into the channels and into the corners and doing a lot of work for the team. Now I’m staying within the width of the box and timing my runs.

“I work on specific movements during the week and try to replicate it in the game. When the players get [the ball] I know what to do. I stay patient even if I’m not getting the ball because it only takes one moment to drop and you’ve got to take it. It’s about having a clear mindset and being ready when the opportunity comes.”

With all that in mind, it's little wonder Villa teammates such as Bailey are so happy to dish out the praise publically.