An image from the most recent Aston Villa game suggests that the Villans should have probably been awarded a penalty by referee Robert Jones and his VAR team.

What's the latest on VAR and Aston Villa?

In the Premier League this weekend, Unai Emery and his team manged to pick up all three points in an impressive 3-0 win at Villa Park in front of their own fans.

Indeed, goals from Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and Emi Buendia saw the home team race to victory against the relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Despite the comfortable win in the end, the game was still in the balance up until the 80th minute when Villa finally added their second goal.

However, things could have been made a lot easier had the referee pointed to the spot when a shot in the first half from Ramsey clearly seemed to be blocked by a hand (image via BBC Match of the Day).

Why wasn't the penalty given for Aston Villa?

Seeing as Jack Stephens blocks the ball with his hand inside the Bournemouth penalty box, the defender can count himself pretty lucky that he wasn't punished.

VAR even chose to check the incident after Jones failed to spot it in real-time but perhaps decided the centre-back didn't have his arms in an unnatural decision – or maybe felt that the incident just wasn't a big enough mistake to rule against the referee's on pitch call.

Ultimately, it didn't change the outcome of the game with Villa still going on to pick up the win and all three points but had the Cherries been able to get themselves back on level scores, this moment may well have been viewed as a controversial turning point in the match.